8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Aug. 14-23

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, such as an Elul immersive retreat and a happy hour to meet new friends.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

ELUL IMMERSIVE RETREAT

Begin the sacred month of Elul with a half-day retreat designed to help attendees slow down, reflect and prepare spiritually for the High Holy Days. Through guided reflection, journaling, creative ritual-building and quiet introspection, explore themes of self-awareness, forgiveness, renewal and teshuvah (return) with Rabbi Sarah Tasman and Naomi Malka. Open to all. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom. Register at templerodefshalom.shulcloud.com/form/elul-immersive-retreat-2026.html.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those battling cancer. Donors of all blood types are critically needed, especially those with Type O blood. The blood donation process takes about an hour from arrival to departure. The donation itself is only about 8 to 10 minutes on average; no walk-ins. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pozez JCC. Register at thej.org/event/american-red-cross-blood-drive/2026-08-14.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

REVA SHABBAT EXPERIENCE

Adas Israel invites Jewish adults in their 20s, 30s and early 40s to an immersive, joyful and musical Shabbat experience. The evening unfolds in three parts: a happy hour, Kabbalat Shabbat service and shared dinner. Bring your whole self to welcome Shabbat together. The event runs from 5:15 to 9 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation. Members $25. Non-members $31. Register at adasisrael.org/event/reva-shabbat-august-2026.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

DAY OF SERVICE WITH ADAS ISRAEL

Be part of another Day of Service at Adas Israel. The community will transform the synagogue building into a hub of compassion, creativity and action. Choose one project or sample several; every hand makes a difference. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation. Register at adasisrael.org/form/day-of-service-august-16-2026.html.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

MUSICAL BINGO

Join Luv With Lev and Moishe House Columbia Heights for a musical bingo night designed to help Jewish young adults meet, mingle and make new connections. Whether you’re hoping to find a date or expand your community, enjoy music, friendly competition, prizes and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for getting to know new people. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Moishe House Columbia Heights. Register at gatherdc.org/event/musical-bingo-with-luv-with-lev-and-moishe-house-columbia-heights.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

AUGUST HAPPY HOUR

New to the area? Looking to meet new people? Or have you enjoyed other GatherDC happy hours and are ready for another one? Join GatherDC for an evening of connection, community and fun as you mingle with fellow 20s and 30s in D.C. The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Shaw neighborhood of D.C. $5. Register at bit.ly/DCAug26HH.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

HIGH HOLIDAYS HIKE & LEARN

As the High Holy Days draw near, join the Den Collective for a morning of fresh air, meaningful conversation and Jewish learning in the outdoors. Explore local trails led by Den hike captains before gathering for reflection and discussion. No hiking experience necessary; for Jewish adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at a central, transit-accessible location shared with registrants. Register by Aug. 19 at thedencollective.org/online/hiho-hike-learn-adventures-in-nature-august-23-2026.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

JSHIELD HIGH HOLIDAY TRAINING

JShield’s practical security trainings help everyone feel more prepared and confident during the High Holidays and beyond. Learn how to stay aware of your surroundings, respond effectively in an emergency and understand safety considerations specific to the High Holidays. The event runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Bethesda. Register by Aug. 19 at shalomdc.org/event/jshield-hh-training-md.