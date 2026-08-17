8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Aug. 21-30

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from an end of summer celebration to “High Holidays Cheat Code.”

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

LESSANS FAMILY LITERARY SERIES: ‘THE WOLF HUNT’

The Bender JCC’s summer book club is back, this time to discuss “The Wolf Hunt” by Ayelet Gundar-Goshen, a psychological drama about an Israeli family living in California whose lives are shaken after their teenage son becomes involved in a violent incident. The novel explores identity, morality, parenting and the lasting effects of trauma. 11 a.m. to noon at the Bender JCC. Register at shalomdc.org/event/the-lessans-family-literary-series-the-wolf-hunt.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

END OF SUMMER CELEBRATION & HIMMELFARB OPEN HOUSE

Celebrate the end of summer with Tifereth Israel Congregation. Connect with TI’s clergy, members and staff, learn more about how to get involved in TI’s activities, tour the Paul and Annetta Himmelfarb School and enjoy ice cream, popcorn, cotton candy and lemonade in community. 10 a.m. to noon at Tifereth Israel Congregation. Register at tifereth-israel.org/event/end-of-summer-party–himmelfarb-open-house.html.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

GOBOATS AT THE WHARF

Celebrate the end of summer with a morning on the water with EntryPointDC. Enjoy provided drinks and snacks during a GoBoat outing along the Washington Channel. Come with friends or on your own to meet new people; each boat seats eight. Open to adults ages 21 to 45. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Market Docks at the Wharf Marina. $20. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/goboats-at-the-wharf-aug26.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

HIGH HOLIDAYS CHEAT CODE

Going to High Holidays services without any background can feel like seeing a movie in a language you don’t speak. In this class led by guest Rabbi Jason Kimelman-Block, who will co-lead this year’s High Holidays services with Rabbi Jenna, learn about the structure, symbolism and theology of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. 6:30-8 p.m. at Sixth & I. $18. Register at sixthandi.org/event/high-holidays-cheat-code.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: BUILD YOUR FITNESS FOUNDATION

Whether you’re new to strength training or have been exercising for years, there’s always something to learn. At this pop-up class, learn fundamental exercises, proper form and modifications, and put it all together with a fun full-body workout. All fitness levels welcome. 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Edlavitch DCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/wellness-wednesday-pop-up-build-your-fitness-foundation-aug26.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

BLACKLISTED IN CONCERT

Experience the Capital Jewish Museum’s exhibition “Blacklisted: An American Story” through music. Join the museum for a concert featuring film scores from the Red Scare era, performed by cellist John Kaboff and pianist Min Young Park. 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. $5. Register at tinyurl.com/2s3cwwsu.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

WELCOMING THE DEN’S NEW RABBI

Come help the Den Collective give Rabbi Anna a warm welcome to the community. Whether you’ve been part of the Den for years or recently found your way there, spend an afternoon getting to know the new community rabbi while reconnecting with familiar faces and meeting new ones. The Den’s programming is geared toward Jewish adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s. 3-7 p.m. in D.C. Register by Aug. 27 at thedencollective.org/online/welcoming-our-new-rabbi-community-gathering-august-2026.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

JSHIELD HIGH HOLIDAY TRAINING

Building a safer community takes all of us. JShield’s practical security trainings aim to help everyone feel more prepared and confident during the High Holidays and beyond. Learn simple steps to stay aware of your surroundings, understand what to do in an emergency and remain mindful of safety considerations specific to the High Holidays. 6-7:30 p.m. in Washington, D.C. Register by Aug. 26 at shalomdc.org/event/jshield-hh-training-dc.