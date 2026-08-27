8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Aug. 29–Sept. 3

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a centennial celebration at a local JCC to a kosher barbecue competition.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

CONCERT: THE JEWISH SUITE

Join the Pozez JCC for a musical journey with “The Jewish Suite,” an original project inspired by the timeless musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” Spanning approximately one hour, this suite consists of nine distinct movements. A rich tapestry of sound and tradition blends in exclusive original arrangements with a deep exploration of Jewish musical heritage, including pieces in Hebrew, Yiddish, Ladino and English. 6-7:30 p.m. at Pozez JCC. $25-$30. Register at thej.org/event/concert-the-jewish-suite.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF FAMILIES AT EDCJCC

It’s a birthday party 100 years in the making, and everyone’s invited. Join the EDCJCC for family fun as the community kicks off a new year of early childhood, youth and family programming at the EDCJCC. Bring the whole family for a morning packed with crafts, balloon animals, face painting, bounce houses and a live music concert. Kosher snacks will be served. 10 a.m. to noon at Edlavitch DCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/ultimate-birthday-party-aug26.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

2ND ANNUAL CAPITAL KOSHER BBQ COMPETITION

The Capital Kosher BBQ Competition showcases the best in real barbecue the community has to offer: smoked meat, cooked with precision of timing and temperature, over wood and charcoal. This competition brings together skilled pitmasters, curious foodies and kosher-observant folks, all under the supervision of the Star-K. Come connect, eat, compete, judge or sponsor. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Capital Camps & Retreat Center in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. Register at capitalkosherbbq.org.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

JSSA FAMILY WELLNESS DAY

Join JSSA for Family Wellness Day, a fun-filled afternoon where you, your family and friends can engage in more than 35 interactive activities to boost your mental, physical and social well-being. Enjoy a petting zoo, inflatable obstacle course, face painters, sports, games, live performances and more. 1-4 p.m. at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg. Register at shalomdc.org/event/jssa-family-wellness-day-2.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

TESHUVA, THE NEW YEAR & BECOMING OURSELVES

Join Hadar for a community learning session exploring repentance, the capacity to change and the necessity and challenge of beginning again. In this special Elul beit midrash, explore Jewish teachings from Torah to Midrash to Hasidut on these themes. 7-8:30 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/hadar-elul-beit-midrash-sep26.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

AUTHOR TALK: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS BOYCOTT OF 1906

Today’s battle over Christianity in American public schools has deep roots. After the Board of Education declined to clarify the rules governing religion in schools, New York’s Jewish community staged a boycott of the 1906 school Christmas pageants, prompting widespread student absences. Join the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies to learn how this early protest against Christian nationalism shaped the Jewish community’s long-term efforts to challenge religious influence in public life and trace the Christmas celebration dispute to the present day. 7:30-9 p.m. via Zoom. Register at shalomdc.org/event/author-talk-the-great-christmas-boycott-of-1906.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

ELUL ON-RAMP

You’ve celebrated the High Holidays for years, but there’s always another layer to discover. Kick off the holiday season with Rabbi Kobey. Whether you’ve always wondered about a particular prayer, ritual or custom, or you’re simply looking for deeper insight, this adult learning conversation might be for you. 7:30-9 p.m. at Congregation Or Chadash in Damascus. Register at shalomdc.org/event/elul-on-ramp/2026-09-02.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

HIGH HOLIDAY MIXED MEDIA ART WORKSHOP

Join the Pozez JCC for a mixed media art workshop exploring the holy and mundane of everyday life. As you gather in community, prepare for the holiest days in the Jewish calendar. Cut paper, paint, draw and play as you create a personal blessing, hope or prayer for the new year; for adults and older teens. 7-9 p.m. at Pozez JCC. $20-$25. Register at thej.org/event/make-create-celebrate.