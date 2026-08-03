8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Aug. 7-13

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, including a cheese potluck in the park and a night exploring Israeli women in film.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

FIRST FRIDAYS SAFARI SHABBAT

Welcome Shabbat together as a community with uplifting songs and prayer, hear a short inspirational insight, then enjoy a kiddush buffet featuring challah, chicken matzah ball soup and other Shabbat favorites. Children ages 0 to 6 and their families are invited to a Shabbat program and dinner, while adults are welcome to a Kabbalat Shabbat and Shabbat dinner. The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Chabad East DC. Register at gatherdc.org/event/first-fridays-safari-shabbat-with-chabad-east-dc.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

AUGUST METRO MINYAN WITH 2239

Join fellow D.C. young Jewish professionals as you welcome the start of Shabbat. Begin with a little bit of learning and hot appetizers and drinks followed by Kabbalat Shabbat services. Then, enjoy a dinner with friends — new and old. This event is for attendees between the ages of 22 and 39. The event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Capital Jewish Museum. $23. Register at gatherdc.org/event/august-metro-minyan-with-2239.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

GOING PLACES! DIVE-IN MOVIE

Dive into fun with your Going Places! friends for a private, laid-back afternoon at the indoor pool. Swim, float or lounge poolside with a movie. Games and snacks will also be available. Going Places! is a supervised social club for neurodiverse teens and adults that meets monthly to socialize together. The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Pozez JCC pool. $30-$35. Register at thej.org/event/going-places-dive-in-movie.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

NEW YEAR FOR ANIMALS CELEBRATION

Join Jewish Vegan Life’s DC Tikkun Circle for a special community dinner celebrating the New Year for Animals, one of the four Jewish New Years. Enjoy an evening of plant-based food, thoughtful conversation and connection with others who are interested in exploring the intersection between Jewish values, compassionate living and sustainability. Everyone is welcome. The event begins at 5 p.m. in Dupont Circle, D.C. Register at jewishveganlife.org/events/dc-tikkun-circle-new-year-for-animals.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

FOAM PARTY

Families with kids ages 0 to 8 are invited to come hang out, enjoy pizza and popsicles and cool off in the foam. Bring bathing suits and towels for any foam-going family members. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase. $18. Register at shalomdc.org/event/temple-shaloms-foam-party.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

COOKIES & COLORING

D.C. is a busy, hectic city. Enjoy an evening of relaxation with milk, cookies and a coloring activity. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Columbia Heights, D.C. Register at gatherdc.org/event/cookies-and-coloring-with-moishe-house-columbia-heights.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

CHEESE POTLUCK AT THE PARK

Bring your favorite cheese to share at a picnic in the park. Moishe House Arlington will provide some grapes and crackers, and you supply the cheese. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. in Arlington. Register at gatherdc.org/event/cheese-potluck-the-park-with-moishe-house-arlington.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

MOMS’ NIGHT OUT: WOMEN IN ISRAELI FILM

Join Gesher Day School for an evening of connection, community and conversation over wine, cheese and desserts. Explore Israeli women through scenes from Israeli cinema and television, facilitated by Pozez JCC’s senior shlicha, Chen. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gesher Jewish Day School. Register at shalomdc.org/event/moms-night-out-women-in-israeli-film.