8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Dec. 12-16

Explore some upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a panel discussion on local women in leadership to community Chanukah festivities.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

YOUNG FAMILY SERVICE FEATURING ARTIST JASON MESCHES

Join Temple Rodef Shalom for a special Shabbat service featuring the music, movement and silliness of Jewish children’s performer Jason Mesches. TRS offers services that sit at the intersection of tradition and modernity, presenting each the opportunity to find their own place and connection. This event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

WOMEN IN MARYLAND: LEADING THE WAY

State Sen. Cheryl Kagan, Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-Gonzalez and State Delegate Lily Qi come together to share with The Jewish Studio how women are leading the way to improve Maryland and build connections across communities. This event will take place at Scotland AME Zion Church, 10902 Seven Locks Road, Potomac. Register at thejewishstudio.org/tribe_events/the-women-leading-maryland.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13

ANNUAL VODKA & LATKES PARTY

Kick off the Chanukah season at Beth El Hebrew Congregation’s second annual Vodka and Latkes party. Enjoy dinner, dancing, cocktails, a raffle and a photo booth. All are welcome; babysitting is provided at a nominal charge. This event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Road, Alexandria. Admission is $36 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Register at bethelhebrew.org/event/2nd-annual-vodka-and-latkes-party.html.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

GRAND MENORAH MAKING

Get festive with your grandkids! Celebrate the warmth of the season by crafting your very own menorah together. This is a hands-on, multigenerational event that brings Jewish traditions to life through creativity, stories and music. This event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bender JCC, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/grand-menorah-making.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

AMRAM SCHOLAR SERIES: SARAH HURWITZ, ‘AS A JEW’

Bestselling author and former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz joins Washington Hebrew Congregation to talk about her second book, “As a Jew.” The book documents Hurwitz’s quest to take back her Jewish identity and to learn to live unapologetically as a Jew. This event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register at whctemple.org/event/amram-scholar-series-sarah-hurwitz.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

CHANUKAH CONCERT & FIRST NIGHT CANDLE LIGHTING

Join Temple Rodef Shalom to celebrate the lighting of the first Chanukah candle with a concert geared for TRS’ youngest congregants and their families, featuring Jewish children’s performer Jason Mesches. Bring your little one on a journey through Chanukah and Jewish music with Jason’s clever rhymes and sincere love for Jewish values in this fun concert. This event will take place at 4 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

HANUKKAH LAWNIKAH: A CELEBRATION OF LIGHT, LATKES & LOTSA FUN WITH BENDER JCC

Come out to light the first candle, pose in the Chanukah inflatable village and marvel at a firebreather and light show. Nosh on latkes and sufganiyot and sing together, featuring a special performance by the U.S. Army Band Klezmer Ensemble. This all-ages event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bender JCC, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville. Admission is $5. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/hanukkah-lawnikah-a-celebration-of-light-latkes-and-lotsa-fun.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16

STORIES BY LGBTQ+ JEWS IN THE FEDERAL CITY

Join the Capital Jewish Museum for an evening of live storytelling featuring the voices and experiences of LGBTQ+ Jewish Washingtonians. Hear community members perform their stories inspired by themes of Chanukah, including perseverance, bravery and light. Presented in partnership with Story District. This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum, 575 3rd St., NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is $25 for members; $30 for nonmembers. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/spotlight-on-stories-by-lgbtq-jews-in-the-federal-city.