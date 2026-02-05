8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Feb. 14-19

Explore upcoming events coming up in Jewish DMV, including a disability inclusion Shabbat, live klezmer music and information on Washington, D.C., local elections.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

JEWISH DISABILITIES AWARENESS, ACCEPTANCE & INCLUSION SHABBAT

Join the Har Shalom community for a special Shabbat in honor of Jewish Disabilities Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month, observed each February. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac. Register at harshalom.org/event/jdaaim-shabbat.html.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15

KLEZMER CONCERT

Baymele is a klezmer and Eastern European folk trio rooted in the San Francisco Bay Area. The concert features selections from “Sapling,” Baymele’s debut album, alongside other klezmer and Eastern European folk tunes, and is sponsored by Fabrangen Havurah and DC Klezmer Workshop. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Washington Ethical Society. Admission is $25. Register at tinyurl.com/mvzfrsct.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15

RESTORE AN ABANDONED JEWISH CEMETERY, PERFORM A MITZVAH

Jewish Genealogy Society of Greater Washington will host a Zoom program with genealogy researcher and educator Jeffrey Miller, who initiated and led the effort to fundraise to help restore the Nowogród Jewish Cemetery and worked with others to do the same for other Jewish cemeteries in Poland. The event runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Admission is free for members; $10 for nonmembers. Register at tinyurl.com/4bawer8b.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

DC NEW MOON CIRCLE: ADAR

Join in this collaborative experience as At The Well and the Wellness Center @ Adas partner to explore the wisdom of our lunar calendar through the sacred technology of Rosh Chodesh. The event runs from 6:45 to 8 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation. Admission is $18. Register at tinyurl.com/bdcvuzfy.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

JUDITH VIORST: ‘MAKING THE BEST OF WHAT’S LEFT’

Judith Viorst, the author of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” will visit Washington Hebrew Congregation to discuss her newest book, “Making the Best of What’s Left,” with WHC’s Seniors Lunch & Learn. Blending humor and vulnerability, Viorst — now in her nineties — explores the joys and sorrows of life’s “final fifth,” the age range from 80 to 100. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Register at whctemple.org/event/judith-viorst-2026.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

J-TALKS PRESENTS: ‘FIRST FAMILY’

In celebration of President’s Day, learn the fascinating and little-known story of the children George and Martha Washington raised. Author and historian Dr. Cassandra A. Good will share insights from her book, which chronicles George Washington’s step-grandchildren, the Custises, all of whom lived in northern Virginia and D.C., and achieved fame as the nation’s first “first family.” The event runs from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Pozez JCC. Register at thej.org/event/j-talks-presents-first-family.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

WHAT’S AT STAKE FOR DC: LOCAL ELECTIONS IN 2026

As the 2026 elections approach, join Jews United for Justice at the EDCJCC to learn about candidates, ranked choice voting and using your power to spur your community to elect champions of positive change. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/whats-at-stake-2.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

MEN’S MIFGASH: GATHER, CONNECT, DISCOVER

Join fellow men in their 20s, 30s and 40s at the Den Collective for an evening of connection, good conversation and shared reflection. This Mifgash will center around Tu B’Shvat. No preparation or background necessary. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Register by Feb. 15 at thedencollective.org/online/mens-mifgash-feb-2026.