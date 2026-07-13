8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: July 17-22

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a poolside movie at the Pozez JCC to a lecture on the Jewish history of mah jongg.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

SUMMER BOOK CLUB: ‘THE STORY OF THE FOREST’

The Bender JCC’s Summer Book Club, part of the Lessans Family Literary Series, is back. Join the club to discuss Linda Grant’s “The Story of the Forest,” a historical novel following generations of a Jewish family across Eastern Europe and beyond. Blending folklore, memory and history, this novel explores identity, survival, migration and the lasting impact of war across generations; for ages 18-plus. The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon at Bender JCC. Register at tinyurl.com/StoryoftheForest.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

VOLUNTEER AT A FOOD BANK

Join the Den Collective for a morning of service and community as a group volunteers together at a local food bank. Put Jewish values into practice while connecting with fellow Den members in their 20s, 30s and 40s and making a tangible difference in the community. Anyone is welcome, regardless of whether you’ve volunteered with the Den before. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register by July 15 at thedencollective.org/online/volunteer-at-a-food-bank-with-the-den-july-2026.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

SUMMER DIVE-IN MOVIE: DISNEY’S ‘TANGLED’

Make a splash with the Pozez JCC’s quarterly dive-in movie experience. Come watch Disney’s “Tangled” while floating in the pool, splashing with friends or relaxing poolside. Bring your swimsuit, pack a towel and settle in for a fun time at the pool. Light refreshments and snacks will be served. The event runs from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Pozez JCC. Free for members; $20 per nonmember family. Register at thej.org/event/summer-dive-in-movie-disneys-tangled.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

JEWS ROCK!: A TRADITION IN STONE

Featuring stone sculptor, carver and mason Greg Goldner, this presentation explores the intimate connection between stone as a material and the Jewish people. Part one is an oral presentation that includes a survey of stone in the Torah and the land of Israel. The second part is a demonstration of how stone was and is carved, as seen in techniques used to carve a typical Hebrew letter, including a hands-on stone carving. The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pozez JCC. $18 for members; $20 for nonmembers. Register at thej.org/event/jews-rock-a-tradition-in-stone.

MONDAY, JULY 20

KURT WEILL: ‘THE WANDERING JEW’

From the vibrant cabarets of Berlin to the bright lights of Broadway, discover the extraordinary journey of Kurt Weill, one of the 20th century’s most fascinating composers, through a musical lecture presented by French cultural scholar and educator Maurice Lugassy; for ages 16 and older. The event runs from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Pozez JCC. $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. Register at thej.org/event/kurt-weill-the-wandering-jew.

TUESDAY, JULY 21

SHABBAT CLUSTERS & FRIENDS MID-SEASON MIXER

Join fellow Shabbat Clusters members and their friends for a mid-season hangout to celebrate the end of summer. Everyone is welcome, whether you’re part of a Shabbat Cluster or not. Tickets include kosher snacks and activities. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks and dinner food are available for purchase. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Franklin Hall. $5-$10. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/shabbat-clusters-and-friends-mid-season-mixer-jul26.

TUESDAY, JULY 21

THE JEWISH HISTORY OF MAH JONGG

For the third iteration of its Summer Limmud series: America at 250, Temple Rodef Shalom presents “The Jewish History of Mah Jongg” with Professor Annelise Heinz, associate professor of history at the University of Oregon, and TRS’ director of congregational learning Rabbi Sarah Tasman. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom. Register at templerodefshalom.shulcloud.com/form/summer-limmud-america-250.html.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

GRIEF GROUP

Have you lost someone? Are you interested in gathering with other Sixth & I’ers to talk about your grief and the many forms it takes? Do you want to get together with other 20s and 30s who “get it”? Sixth & I wants to create space for people to gather monthly to process their grief with others in the community. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Sixth & I. Register at sixthandi.org/event/grief-groups.