8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: July 24-29

Explore these events coming up in Jewish DMV, from a Jews of color affinity group picnic to a Tu B’Av celebration of love.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

MAPPING LOSS, GRIEF & A PATH FORWARD: A SHABBAT OF COMFORT & CONTEMPLATION

Join Am Kolel Jewish Renewal Community of Greater Washington for a potluck dinner (dairy/vegetarian/fish) and program with Karen Paul, the author of “Cartography of Loss: A Widowhood in Essays,” publishing in December. Also enjoy music with Reb David Shneyer. The event runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Am Kolel in Rockville. Register at amkoleljewishrenewalcommunity.breezechms.com/form/soc26.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

JEWS OF COLOR AFFINITY GROUP SUMMER PICNIC

Come hang out with fellow Jews of color and their families for a laid-back summer afternoon at the park. The Edlavitch DCJCC will provide snacks, games and summer fun, and you can bring snacks to share and outdoor games as well. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at Meridian Hill Park in D.C. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/joc-summer-picnic-2026.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

CHAI THERE: SIPS & SNACKS FOR EXPECTANT FAMILIES

Join Temple Rodef Shalom for a relaxed, welcoming mid-summer gathering for expectant parents — whether it’s your first baby or you’re adding to your growing family, this is the perfect opportunity to meet others on a similar journey. Light refreshments (mocktails included) and appetizer bites will be served. Tots and toddlers welcome if that makes your participation easier. The event runs from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom. $10-$15. Register at shalomdc.org/event/chai-there-sips-snacks-for-expectant-families.

MONDAY, JULY 27

WITH PEN AND PISTOL: HEROINES OF THE HOLOCAUST

Thousands of women trapped in Nazi-occupied Europe responded to persecution with extraordinary bravery and dignity. Among them were doctors, nurses, lawyers, journalists, educators, artists and resistance fighters who risked their lives to save themselves and others. This program highlights the courageous choices and powerful voices of Jewish and non-Jewish women who used pen and pistol in the fight against Nazi tyranny. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. Register at habermaninstitute.org/events2627/2026/7/27/women-and-the-holocaust.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

TORAH ON TAP

Join Kesher Israel Congregation, Moishe Houses Columbia Heights and Arlington this month for Torah on Tap in community. The event includes a complimentary drink, a brief Torah discussion and lots of time to socialize. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sudhouse in Northwest D.C. Register at gatherdc.org/event/torah-on-tap-with-kesher-israel-congregation-and-dmv-moishe-houses-2.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

WINE, JAZZ & POETRY: A TU B’AV CELEBRATION OF LOVE

This mid-summer night, singles, couples and friends are invited for a relaxed, romantic evening filled with fine wine, light appetizers, soulful jazz and community. What is love? Why do we seek it? And how has the Jewish tradition shaped our understanding of it over the centuries? Join that timeless conversation. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Pozez JCC. $25-$30. Register at thej.org/event/tu-bav-celebration-of-love.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

BLACKLISTED FILM SCREENING: ‘THREE BRAVE MEN’

Don’t miss the final screening in the Capital Jewish Museum’s “Blacklisted” summer film series, featuring “Three Brave Men.” This 1956 film is based on true local events, telling the story of Greenbelt, Maryland, native Abraham Chasanow, a government employee accused of communist ties. Dig deeper into the story during a post-screening talkback with CJM’s director of curatorial affairs. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. $5.72-$20. Register at simpletix.com/e/blacklisted-summer-film-screening-three-br-tickets-265993.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

PRAYERS FOR OUR COUNTRY: AMERICAN JEWISH VOICES ON NATION & IDENTITY

For the final iteration of its Summer Limmud series: America at 250, Temple Rodef Shalom presents “Prayers for Our Country: American Jewish Voices on Nation and Identity” with TRS’ Rabbi Alexandra Stein. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom. Register at templerodefshalom.shulcloud.com/form/summer-limmud-america-250.html.