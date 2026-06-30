8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: July 3-12

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from an American Shabbat to a family day at the Capital Jewish Museum.

FRIDAY, JULY 3

AMERICAN SHABBAT WITH CHABAD EAST DC

Welcome Shabbat together as a community with uplifting songs and prayer, hear a short inspirational insight and enjoy a Kiddush buffet of challah, chicken matzah ball soup and other Shabbat classics. The event runs from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at Chabad East DC Jewish Center. Register at chabadeastdc.com/tools/events/register_cdo/eventid/22963.

SUNDAY, JULY 5

FAMILY DAY: BUILDING THE NEXT 150 YEARS

Bring the whole family to learn about the past, build on the present and imagine the future of the Capital Jewish Museum with the help of the National Building Museum. Drop in to engage in tactile learning, interact with the museum’s brand new Brodie-Brill Judaica collection, discover the new lobby displays, embark on a scavenger hunt and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Register at shalomdc.org/event/family-day-building-the-next-150-years.

MONDAY, JULY 6

ISRAELI DANCING

Join HTAA for its weekly Israeli dancing session with instructor Ethan Halpern. All levels and ages welcome; no experience or partner necessary. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim. $10. Register at shalomdc.org/event/israeli-dancing-112/2026-07-06.

TUESDAY, JULY 7

ADULT GROUP SWIM

These beginner classes, open to ages 18 and older, will be kept small as the EDCJCC introduces basic aquatic skills and teaches the skills and concepts needed to stay safe around water. Capacity is capped at five participants and class will be held in the shallow end of the pool. The event runs from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Edlavitch DCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/adult-group-swim-jul26.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

THE ROLE OF JEWS AS CITIZENS IN AMERICA AND THE DMV

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, join Temple Rodef Shalom’s clergy and guest scholars for a summer Limmud series exploring the evolving story of Jewish life in America through history, music, culture and ideas. Hear from Lauren Strauss, senior professorial lecturer and director of undergraduate studies for Jewish studies at American University, and Rabbi Jeffrey Saxe on the role of Jews as citizens in the U.S. and the DMV. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom. Register at templerodefshalom.shulcloud.com/form/summer-limmud-america-250.html.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

HONEYMOON ISRAEL VIRTUAL INFO SESSION

At this information session, talk to Honeymoon Israel alumni couples, staff and community partners to learn how a trip to Israel provides you with a chance to deepen your connection with your partner and creating a new community of friends while gaining your own perspective on the nuances and diversity of Israel. The event runs from 8 to 9 p.m. Register at shalomdc.org/event/honeymoon-israel-virtual-info-session-2/2026-07-09.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

MIZRAHI SHABBAT DINNER

Join the Den Collective for a Shabbat evening of storytelling, reflection, learning and homemade food as you explore the many journeys that have shaped Jewish life across generations. Explore the vibrant history of Mizrahi Jewish communities and the many places Jews have called home throughout history, from Baghdad to Casablanca and beyond. The Den’s programming is geared towards Jews in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Maryland. Register by July 8 at tinyurl.com/DenMizrahiShabbat.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

SERVE BRUNCH AT SHEPHERD’S TABLE

Help prepare food, serve meals, wash dishes and clean the dining hall in support of Shepherd’s Table’s work to provide hot, nutritious meals daily to people in need. Open to volunteers ages 13 and older; volunteers ages 13-15 must volunteer with a parent or guardian. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Shepherd’s Table in Silver Spring. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/serve-brunch-at-shepherds-table-2.