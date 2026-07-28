8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: July 31 – Aug. 6

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from an Argentine Shabbat dinner to a multigenerational musical celebration.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

SHABBAT DINNER WITH ONEG

Enjoy a warm, modern Shabbat dinner at a local cafe with an Argentine twist — empanadas, wine and community — hosted in partnership with Oneg. Light the candles, pour the wine and share a meal together in community with a guided, welcoming Shabbat experience. Everyone is welcome. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Flor Coffee + Books in D.C. $34. Register at gatherdc.org/event/shabbat-dinner-at-flor-coffee-books-with-oneg.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

TALKING ISRAEL

Community members ages 22 to 39 are invited to join Washington Hebrew Congregation’s 2239 young professionals for a light bagel lunch and an “ask me anything” conversation with Hila, a community shlicha. Born and raised in Jerusalem, Hila has been involved in grassroots LGBTQ+ advocacy in Beersheva. She comes ready to share her nuanced views on the current situation in Israel. The event runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Register at whctemple.org/event/questions-welcome-talking-israel.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

YIDDISH MOVIE NIGHT

Join the DMV Jewish Labor Bund for a Yiddish movie night and potluck. See the 1937 classic “Green Fields” by a leading Yiddish director based on a play by one of the great Yiddish playwrights. Yiddish proficiency not required; there will be English subtitles. Then, discuss the film together. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rhizome DC. Suggested donation of $10-$15. Register at gatherdc.org/event/yiddish-movie-night-green-fields-with-dmv-jewish-labor-bund.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

LIVING ROOM STORIES: MY FAMILY’S EXODUS FROM EGYPT

Hebrew speakers and Israelis are invited to join the Pozez JCC for an intimate evening of stories, memories and community. Chen, the Israeli shlicha, will share her family’s journey — from life in Egypt through the events that led them to leave, and ultimately building a new life in Israel. Explore the history of Egypt’s Jewish community and revisit significant moments in both Egyptian and Israeli history. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at a location provided to registrants. Register at thej.org/event/living-room-stories.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

JOANIE LEEDS & JOYA: A MULTIGENERATIONAL MUSICAL CELEBRATION

Grammy Award-winning children’s musician Joanie Leeds returns to Wolf Trap for a multigenerational musical celebration honoring the special bonds between kids and grandparents. Accompanying Leeds is her daughter, Joya. Join the mother-daughter duo and their band for a tribute to storytelling, song and the power of family. The event runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Wolf Trap. $9-$12; free for children younger than 2. Register at shalomdc.org/event/joanie-leeds-joya-a-multigenerational-musical-celebration.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

MORDECAI KAPLAN’S RECONSTRUCTIONIST VISION: WHAT PANNED OUT? WHAT FELL SHORT?

Mordecai Kaplan rocked the Jewish world in 1934 with his revolutionary Judaism as a Civilization, a comprehensive analysis of what ailed American Jewish life and a series of prescriptions to fix it. Join the Haberman Institute and Rabbi Dr. Bradley Shavit Artson to explore Kaplan’s enduring legacy and discover how his ideas continue to shape Jewish life today. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/MordecaiK.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

SHARING MEMORIES OF THE RED SCARE

What do you remember about the Rosenberg trial? Were your parents or family members affected by federal loyalty oaths? Or is there another memory from the Red Scare that has stayed with you? Come share your memories, learn from others and deepen the Capital Jewish Museum’s understanding of this era. The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon at the Capital Jewish Museum. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/sharing-memories-of-the-red-scare.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

CRAFT NIGHT AT CJM

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 150th of the museum’s historic synagogue, the Capital Jewish Museum will display the 1976 Bicentennial Tapestry designed and worked on by the Jewish Bicentennial Commission of Greater Washington. Bring your own craft project — knitting, drawing supplies, embroidery — and join other crafty folks for an evening of creativity and connection. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/crafty-nights-at-cjm.