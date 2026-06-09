8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: June 12-19

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a screening of “Bad Shabbos” to a Juneteenth Shabbat with Dr. Harriette Wimms.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

KINDNESS IN THE FACE OF ADVERSITY

Join The Jewish Studio and Rabbi Mike Moskowitz for a discussion about loving-kindness and human dignity. Moskowitz is the director of scholarship and multifaith engagement for The Beacon, a project of Union Theological Seminary dedicated to building compassionate, community-rooted, justice-centered learning spaces. The event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Scotland AME Zion Church. Register at thejewishstudio.org/tribe_events/kindness-in-the-face-of-adversity.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

PRIDE SHABBAT

Join Bet Mishpachah for a fun, heartfelt evening celebrating Jewish LGBTQ+ joy and community, both in person and online. Come early for happy hour at 6 p.m. The event runs from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. Register at gatherdc.org/event/pride-shabbat-with-bet-mishpachah.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

PARK CLEANUP & BRUNCH

Join Moishe House Columbia Heights for a Saturday of good food and giving back. Kick things off with lunch before heading to volunteer with Rock Creek Conservancy at 1 p.m. to help protect and restore one of D.C.’s favorite green spaces alongside fellow community members. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. starting at Cracked Eggery in Northwest D.C. Register at gatherdc.org/event/park-cleanup-brunch-with-moishe-house-columbia-heights.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

MOVIE NIGHT: ‘BAD SHABBOS’

Join Congregation Or Chadash for a casual night out with fellow Jewish adults: pizza and a movie. The Damascus synagogue will be showing the 2024 film “Bad Shabbos.” The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Congregation Or Chadash. RSVP to Rabbi Kobey at [email protected].

MONDAY, JUNE 15

NEXT GEN PHILANTHROPY REUNION

Next Gen Philanthropy cohorts and intergenerational philanthropic leaders are invited to an exclusive evening at Nationals Park with the Jewish Community Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. Enjoy a private suite for the Nationals versus Kansas City game and hear from Federation CEO Gil Preuss. The event runs from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at Nationals Park. $180. Register at shalomdc.org/event/next-gen-philanthropy-reunion-2026-at-nationals-park.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

ISRAELI FOLK DANCING

Join Adas Young Professionals for an evening of Israeli folk dancing. The first hour will be easier dances with beginner-friendly teaching, followed by an hour of circle dances and couples dances; no partner needed in advance. The session will be led by Joshua Herman, who has been Israeli folk dancing for more than 20 years. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation. Register at adasisrael.org/event/yp-israeli-folk-dancing.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

SAY GOODBYE TO RABBI AARON WITH SIXTH & I

In his last class at Sixth & I, Rabbi Aaron Potek shares some of the insights, texts and teachings that have most stuck with him from the last seven years and those he feels are most resonant now. This will also be a chance to share gratitude and goodbyes to Rabbi Aaron as he prepares to move on from Sixth & I. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sixth & I. $18. Register at sixthandi.org/event/closing-time-3.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

JUNETEENTH SHABBAT WITH DR. HARRIETTE WIMMS

Join Am Kolel for a special Juneteenth Shabbat featuring Kohenet Dr. Harriette Wimms and a conversation on joy as an act of resistance, exploring themes of freedom, resilience, identity, community and the spiritual meaning of Juneteenth through the lens of Shabbat. Dr. Wimms will share her experience as a Jew of color and what Juneteenth means to her personally and spiritually. The event runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Am Kolel. Register at amkoleljewishrenewalcommunity.breezechms.com/form/juneteenth.