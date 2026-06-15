8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: June 19-25

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a Juneteenth Shabbat to a screening of Oscar-winning film “The Way We Were.”

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

BOOK TALK: ‘THE LAST ROSE OF SHANGHAI’

Join the Bender JCC for a discussion of this historical novel set in Japanese-occupied Shanghai during World War II. The story follows Aiyi Shao, a wealthy nightclub owner, and Ernest Reismann, a Jewish refugee fleeing Nazi Germany, whose lives become intertwined through music and survival during a time of war and political unrest. The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon at Bender JCC. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/the-lessans-family-literary-series-the-last-rose-of-shanghai.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

JUNETEENTH SHABBAT

Pay tribute and celebrate Juneteenth with the Washington Hebrew Congregation community, as members of WHC’s Jews of Color group share what the holiday means to them. End your week and welcome Shabbat in community. The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Register at whctemple.org/event/juneteenth-shabbatwhc-2026-06-19.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

CONCERT: JEWISH ROMANCE

Experience a musical journey bridging Russian classical romance with the vibrant heritage of Yiddish, Hebrew and English song. This interactive concert follows the story of two world-class musicians, blending diverse traditions into a fusion of love, hope and memory. The audience is invited to sing along in Russian. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pozez JCC. $25. Register at thej.org/event/concert-jewish-romance.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

QUEENS OF CHUTZPAH: JEWISH DRAG SHOW

This Pride month, Pozez JCC presents an evening that combines glitter, culture and Jewish community. Straight from New York, drag royalty Matzah Belle Soup and Alvah Klempt will serve comedy, songs, camp and Jewish joy. Drinks available to purchase; for adults ages 21-plus only. Also experience LGBTQ+ Love Archive, a photography exhibition that captures Israel’s diverse LGBTQ+ community. The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Pozez JCC. $18. Register at thej.org/event/queens-of-chutzpah.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

REMEMBERING THE IRAQI FARHUD & OCT. 7

Sephardic Heritage International DC invites the community to join the Congressional Iraqi Farhud Committee, the Iraqi American Jewish community, the Israeli American community, the diplomatic community and members of Congress to celebrate over 2,600 years of Iraqi Jewish life and take a stand against antisemitism and terror. Enjoy a wine reception with Iraqi Jewish hors d’oeuvres, followed by a program. The event runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Rayburn Congressional Building. Register at shindc.org/Farhud1941-Memorial2026.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

COMING OF AGE: PLANET WORD

Adults ages 60-plus are invited to experience the enchanting world of language at Planet Word, one of D.C.’s most unique museums. Words come alive through interactive, voice-activated exhibits. Enjoy lunch afterwards at La Grande Boucherie. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with transportation available from Leisure World and the Bender JCC. $140. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/coa-excursion-planet-word.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

JUNE HAPPY HOUR

Come to the bar for an evening of connection, community and fun. This monthly happy hour is an opportunity to meet and mingle with other Jewish 20s and 30s in D.C. The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at a bar in D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood. $5. Register at bit.ly/DCJune26HH.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

BLACKLISTED FILM SCREENING: ‘THE WAY WE WERE’

The Capital Jewish Museum’s “Blacklisted” summer film series continues with Oscar-winning “The Way We Were” (1973), starring Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford. Fall back in love with this classic film, which tells the story of a McCarthy-era couple separated by their political beliefs. Wine and popcorn for sale. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Free for members; $5 for nonmembers. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/blacklisted-summer-film-screening-the-way-we-were.