8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: June 26-30

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from Pride Shabbat services to a Ride for the Living satellite ride in D.C.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

PRIDE HAPPY HOUR

Ga’avah, Adas Israel’s LGBTQ+ affinity group, invites everyone to join them in celebrating Pride month with a happy hour, followed by a Kabbalat Shabbat service. The event runs from 5 to 6 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation. Register at adasisrael.org/event/pride-happy-hour-2026.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

AMERICA 250 SHABBAT

Wear your stars and stripes to Washington Hebrew Congregation’s America 250 Shabbat, featuring red, white and blue giveaways for everyone. Cantor Emeritus Mikhail Manevich will join WHC clergy on the bimah during the service. WHC member Dick Kaufmann and the Glenn Pearson Swing Band will perform American classic standards during the oneg. The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Register at whctemple.org/event/shabbatwhc-2026-06-26.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

PRIDE SHABBAT WITH KOL AMI

Lift your voice and your heart at Kol Ami’s Pride Shabbat. Led by Jim North and Rachel Friendly, this joyful service will celebrate love, dignity and the fullness of who we are — and who we are becoming — through prayer, music and community. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington. Register at kolamivirginia.org/events/shabbat-morning-service-12.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

HAVDALAH IN THE PARK

Join Washington Hebrew Congregation’s young professionals group, 2239, for a Havdalah picnic service to close Shabbat in a relaxed, communal setting. Welcome in the new week by focusing on hope, peace and blessings for the week ahead. Drinks and snacks provided. The event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Washington, D.C. Register at shalomdc.org/event/havdalah-in-the-park.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

NEW TO YOU SALE

Don’t miss Har Shalom Sisterhood’s annual huge rummage sale, featuring items new to you. Get deals on gently used clothing, jewelry, household goods, baby items, toys, books and more. All proceeds support the Sisterhood. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Congregation Har Shalom. Early bird admission is $10. For more information, visit shalomdc.org/event/annual-huge-rummage-sale-at-congregation-har-shalom.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

RIDE FOR THE LIVING SATELLITE RIDE

3GDC and Jews on Bikes DC will host Ride for the Living, a 36-mile bike ride to show support for local Holocaust survivors and the Jewish community center in Krakow, Poland. A nine-mile route will depart from the Edlavitch DCJCC at 11 a.m. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon starting at the EDCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/ride-for-the-living-satellite-ride-2026.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

CREATIVE ARTS AND THE POWER OF CULTURE

The Pozez JCC’s panel on creative arts and culture will explore the dynamic relationship between the human spirit and brain when engaged in the arts. Together, examine how the arts and creative expression shape emotion, health and community in a conversation moderated by curator Sarah Berry. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Pozez JCC. $15-$18. Register at thej.org/event/creative-arts-and-the-power-of-culture-in-person.

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

‘THE DIVA’S DAUGHTER’ WITH AUTHOR HEATHER WALRATH

Join the Pozez JCC for an evening with author Heather Walrath as she discusses her debut historical novel, “The Diva’s Daughter.” Set against the backdrop of Vienna and Munich in 1932, the novel follows aspiring opera singer Angelika Eder as she navigates personal loss, ambition and the growing threat of the Nazi regime, who seek to use her voice for their own purposes. The event runs from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Pozez JCC. Register at thej.org/event/book-talk-the-divas-daughter.