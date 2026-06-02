8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: June 6-11

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a nonbinary cantors’ concert to a session on unlearning Jewish anxiety with a local rabbi and author.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

HEATED RIVALRY HAVDALAH

End Shabbat with a little heat at GLOE’s “Heated Rivalry”-themed Havdalah. Nothing says “new week energy” quite like love affairs and hockey drama. Enjoy trivia, drag performances and a communal Havdalah service. Tickets include snacks and one drink ticket. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Edlavitch DCJCC. $15. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/heated-chaivalry-havdalah.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

SHIR CHADASH: A NONBINARY CANTORS’ CONCERT

Join Cantors Jordan Goldstein, Kalix Jacobson and Ze’evi Tovlev for a musical evening of pride and joy. Additional proceeds will benefit Advocates for Trans Equality, a transgender-led nonprofit. Dessert reception to follow. The event runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Temple Shalom. $5-$18. Register at tinyurl.com/3cantors.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

JEWISH SPEAKEASY SINGLES SOCIAL FOR 30S & 40S

Join Luv With Lev for a 1920s-inspired speakeasy night for Jewish singles in their 30s and 40s. Inside a community member’s D.C. home, find dim lighting, great music and a crowd looking for connection. No name tags, no speed dating — just a curated space and a chance to mingle and get to know people. The event runs from 8 to 11:59 p.m. in Mount Vernon Triangle. $18-$25. Register at gatherdc.org/event/jewish-speakeasy-singles-social-30s-and-40s-with-luv-with-lev.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

150TH ANNIVERSARY OF HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

2026 marks both the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the 150th anniversary of Adas Israel Congregation’s historic synagogue. Commemorate this important milestone with the Capital Jewish Museum and celebrate the 150th anniversary of the building’s dedication. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Register at shalomdc.org/event/150th-anniversary-of-the-historic-synagogue.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

WHAT DO JEWS BELIEVE TODAY?

In the early days of the Trump administration, many new values were articulated that challenged core Jewish values. As many in the American Jewish community were challenged and unsure how to respond, Rabbi Fred Reiner knew the time was right to articulate what we believe as American Jews. Join the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies as Rabbi Reiner reflects on the origins of this statement, the Jewish sources that underpin it and the role of Jewish values in shaping communal response to the challenges of our time. The event runs from 2 to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/25fjwvkk.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

UNLEARNING JEWISH ANXIETY

Feeling anxious lately about the state of the world and being Jewish? It’s not all in your head, and you’re not alone. Rabbi Dr. Caryn Aviv, author of “Unlearning Jewish Anxiety: How to Live with More Joy and Suffer Less,” and Rabbi Jenna lead this class using neuroscience and Jewish wisdom to offer practical tools for how to spot when we’re in a Jewish anxiety loop and how to respond with better habits. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Sixth & I. $20-$42. Register at sixthandi.org/event/unlearning-jewish-anxiety.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

COMMEMORATING HISTORY: THEN AND NOW

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the 150th of the historic Adas Israel Congregation, join Professors Laura Schiavo and M.J. Rymsza-Pawlowska for a discussion on how we tell this country’s origin story. The event runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Free for members; $5 general admission. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/commemorating-history-then-and-now.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

CAPITAL J: BESS KALB

Emmy-nominated comedy writer and bestselling author Bess Kalb joins Capital J to discuss what it means to be a Jewish parent in America today. Kalb wrote for eight years for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, has written for the Emmy Awards, the Academy Awards, the Democratic National Convention, and has contributed to The New Yorker and “This American Life.” The event begins at 7 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. $28-$48. Register at edcjcc.org/show/capital-j-mainstage-bess-kalb.