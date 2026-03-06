8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: March 13-25

Explore some upcoming events in Jewish DMV, including a Passover seder cooking demonstration, a Bagels and Business networking opportunity and Shabbat dinner with a purpose.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

NATIONAL REFUGEE SHABBAT & DINNER

At a time when immigrants and refugees are under increased threat, this inclusive service led by Rabbi Jenna is an opportunity to ground yourself in Jewish wisdom about loving the stranger, stand in solidarity with immigrant communities and learn what is being done locally. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Sixth & I. Admission for dinner is $45. Register at sixthandi.org/event/national-refugee-shabbat-and-dinner.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

SEDER COOKING

Born in Israel and deeply connected to his Egyptian, Iraqi and Yemeni roots, Chef Shimi Aaron weaves his heritage into his dishes. After a conversation, Aaron will give a cooking demonstration followed by a food and wine tasting. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church. Admission is $18 per member and $25 per nonmember. Register at templerodefshalom.shulcloud.com/form/Shimi.Aaron.March.2025.html.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

SILVER SPRING COMMUNITY PAINT & SIP

Join Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim for an all-ages afternoon with kosher cocktails, mocktails and snacks. All skill levels are welcome as the Silver Spring community gathers for an intergenerational paint and sip. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim. Admission is $18-$25. Register at htaa.org/event/CP&S.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

POLINGER ARTISTS OF EXCELLENCE

Enjoy a live concert for all ages, featuring Polinger Artists of Excellence Tommy Mesa and Ilya Yakushev, who will perform classical melodies by Brahms, Debussy and Beethoven on cello and piano. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bender JCC. Admission is $56. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/polinger-artists-of-excellence-tommy-mesa-and-ilya-yakushev.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

PAINT & SIP FOR HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS

Health care professionals and caregivers are invited to a workshop led by Amelia Meyers Rosenwach, a voice teacher and art therapist. Begin with exploration breathwork, then flow into a painting session. The event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Charles E. Smith Life Communities. Register at smithlifecommunities.org/event/paint-and-sip-for-healthcare-professionals.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

BAGELS & BUSINESS

Meet Randy Altschuler, the CEO and co-founder of manufacturing marketplace Xometry, and learn how a local business leader attained success in his field at Bender JCC’s Bagels & Business networking opportunity. The free event begins at 7:30 a.m. at Bender JCC. Register at engage.benderjccgw.org/event/bagels-and-business-featuring-randy-altschuler/e755672.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

JSHIELD TRAINING: INCIDENT AWARENESS

Learn how to stay safe, prepared and vigilant with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s JShield incident awareness training. The event runs from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. in Rockville. Register at shalomdc.org/event/jshield-training-incident-awareness.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

AJC’S ANNUAL AMBASSADORS’ SEDER

Take a seat at the table with ambassadors, diplomats, U.S. officials and civic leaders at the American Jewish Committee’s 34th annual Ambassadors’ Seder. Celebrate the timeless themes of Passover while engaging in meaningful conversations about today’s global challenges. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. in Washington, D.C. Admission is $250. Register at shalomdc.org/event/ajcs-34th-annual-ambassadors-seder.