8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: March 6-12

Explore some upcoming events in Jewish DMV, including a chance to hear from the first Asian American to be ordained as a rabbi.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, MARCH 6-7

JEWISH STUDIO CELEBRATION

Join The Jewish Studio for Rabbi Evan Krame’s birthday weekend, a weekend of music, meaning and community. Celebrate with Jewish experiences including live music, Torah and challenging discussion. The event runs from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bender JCC. Register at thejewishstudio.org/tribe_events/jewish-studio-celebration.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

RABBI ANGELA BUCHDAHL, ‘HEART OF A STRANGER’

As the first Asian American to be ordained as a rabbi, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl joins Washington Hebrew Congregation to share the story of her life in her new book, “Heart of a Stranger: An Unlikely Rabbi’s Story of Faith, Identity, and Belonging.” This memoir recounts her journey from feeling like an outsider as the daughter of a Korean Buddhist mother and Jewish American father to becoming one of the world’s most admired religious leaders. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Register at whctemple.org/event/angela-buchdahl-2026.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

REELABILITIES: CLOSING DAY FILM SCREENING

Join Pozez JCC for a special screening of “Lights, Camera, Friendship on the Spectrum,” a new docuseries that follows a group of young adults on the autism spectrum as they step beyond their comfort zones, build meaningful friendships and discover the power of creativity, followed by a post-screening discussion. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Register at thej.org/event/reelabilities-closing-day-film-screening.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

MUSEUM HOPPING FOR 35-50: CAPITAL JEWISH MUSEUM

Join others ages 35 to 50 for a museum trip, this week to the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C. Meet to explore the museum, followed by a chat in a nearby cafe. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is $8. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/museum-hop-cjm.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

ADOPTION: STARTING THE PROCESS

Join an informal, virtual discussion about paths to building your family through adoption. Hear from an adoption lawyer, representatives of an adoption agency and the D.C. foster care system and parents who have gone through it all successfully. After brief presentations from the professionals, spend most of the evening in breakout rooms for more intimate conversations with the panelists and adoptive parents. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/adoption-starting-the-process-2.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

AUTHOR TALK WITH CLAY RISEN: RED SCARE

Explore the history and current relevance of the mid-20th century Red Scare. Learn about this dark period, which particularly affected civil rights activists, teachers, Hollywood stars and D.C.’s federal workers, including many Jewish figures. Author and New York Times reporter Clay Risen will be in conversation with Capital Jewish Museum’s executive director Bea Gurwitz. The event runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Admission is free for members; $5 for nonmembers. Register at tinyurl.com/59zytp73.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

FROM BIMAH TO BROADWAY

Join Bender JCC’s Coming of Age for a fun musical program. Cantors Max Silverstone of Har Shalom and Arianne Brown of Adas Israel will perform your favorite Broadway tunes, Jewish melodies and perhaps a few that might be new to you after heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and wine. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Bender JCC. Admission is $48. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/coa-coffeehouse-from-bimah-to-broadway-march-2026.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

HOW TO HOST YOUR OWN SEDER

If you’ve ever wanted to host a seder, but felt overwhelmed by where to begin, this gathering is for you. Join the Den Collective for a relaxed, hands-on evening where the group for Jewish 20s, 30s and 40s will demystify the art of hosting Passover. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Register by March 9 at thedencollective.org/online/how-to-host-your-own-seder-2026.