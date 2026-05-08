8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: May 17-21

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from Jewish Community Day at Nationals Park to cheesecake-fueled Shavuot celebrations.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

JGSGW DATABASE 101

Harry Moatz, president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Greater Washington, created a genealogy database only available to members, which he’ll guide attendees through. The database contains resources for over 150 countries and regions, as well as more than 50 topics including towns/shtetl, metric, tax, voter and revision lists, censuses, police files conscription, military records and cemeteries. The event runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. $10 for non-members. Register at facebook.com/events/1441777934349417.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

INTERFAITH COMEDY SHOW

Join the Pozez JCC for an evening of laughter, connection and community through interfaith comedy. This event features comedians from six faith traditions, including Jewish, Muslim, Latter-day Saint, nondenominational Christian, Catholic and Hindu, each sharing humor rooted in their own lived experience. All are welcome; for ages 16-plus. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Pozez JCC. $25-$30. Register at thej.org/event/interfaith-comedy-show.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

CENTENNIAL GALA WITH EDCJCC

In 2026, the Edlavitch DCJCC’s annual gala celebrates 100 years of Jewish life and leadership. The evening includes the presentation of the Centennial Impact Award and the Lee G. Rubenstein Outstanding Leadership Award. Proceeds support the EDCJCC’s year-round mission and programs. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. in Washington, D.C. $180. Register at gatherdc.org/event/centennial-gala-with-the-edcjcc.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

JEWISH COMMUNITY DAY AT NATIONALS PARK

The Nationals and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington invite members of local Jewish synagogues and organizations to join Jewish Community Day for an evening at the ball park. Special ticket buyers will receive a Jewish Community Day hat. The event runs from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Nationals Park. $46-$69. Register at shalomdc.org/event/nationals-jewish-community-day.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

MAKOM’S BIRTHDAY BASH & BUILDING DEDICATION

Join Makom (formerly Jewish Federation for Group Homes) to celebrate the organization’s birthday and help dedicate its new offices. The birthday bash features a DJ, photo booth, games, prizes and dinner. The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Makom. Register at shalomdc.org/event/makoms-birthday-bash-and-building-dedication.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

HADAR DC: DOWNTOWN BEIT MIDRASH

Join the EDCJCC and Hadar DC for a monthly communal beit midrash, where the community will dive into the texts behind the holiday of Shavuot. Spend time learning together and studying in chavruta, paired learning. Everyone is welcome regardless of background. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/hadar-dc-downtown-beit-midrash-5.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

EREV SHAVUOT SERVICE & STUDY

Celebrate Shavuot with an evening of learning, music and conversation. Begin with cheesecake and community, then explore the Book of Ruth through its history, powerful themes and the melodies that help tell its story. Conclude with a brief Erev Shabbat service at 8 p.m. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom. Register at tinyurl.com/3tdvfedh.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

SINAI SLAM: AN ALTERNATIVE SHAVUOT EXPERIENCE

During Sixth & I’s take on the holiday of Shavuot, hear candid, autobiographical stories from Sixth & I-ers exploring themes of anticipation, revelation and conversion, eat your fill of cheesecake and ice cream, and dive deep into Jewish texts during some late-night learning. The event runs from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Sixth & I. $12. Register at sixthandi.org/event/sinai-slam-an-alternative-shavuot-experience-3.