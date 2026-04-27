8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: May 2-6

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a HavDOGlah to an educational program on World War II-era Army soldiers.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

HAVDOGLAH!

Calling all pups (and their people!). Join Washington Hebrew Congregation for its fourth annual celebration of all things dogs and Shabbat. Expect a dog-themed Havdalah service and hot dogs. Bring your leashed dog(s) only if they behave around other dogs. The event runs from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Julia Bindeman Suburban Center. Register at whctemple.org/event/havdoglah-2026.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

TRS FEST: A NEW COMMUNITY MUSIC FESTIVAL

TRS Fest is Temple Rodef Shalom’s first-ever music festival, featuring a lineup of Jewish musicians performing music of all genres for all ages, headlined by Cantor Becky Mann. Enjoy performances from local bands on multiple outdoor stages, food trucks, games and more. The event runs from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom. Register at templerodefshalom.org/trs-fest.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

THE LEGACY OF THE RITCHIE BOYS

The “Ritchie Boys” were an organization of Army soldiers in World War II with a sizable number of German-speaking immigrants to the U.S., often Jews from Germany and Austria who escaped Nazi persecution, only to return to Europe to defeat fascist forces. During the program, three descendants of Ritchie Boys will present the unique histories of four men who served in this elite group. The event runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Pozez JCC. Suggested donation $18. Register at thej.org/event/the-legacy-of-the-ritchie-boys.

MONDAY, MAY 4

LAG B’OMER 5786

Join Ohel Eidot Chemdata, a new D.C. synagogue serving African American and Caribbean Jews, for an evening under the open sky. Participate in a sunset bonfire stretch and guided singing bowl meditation, followed by fresh grilled food, s’mores by the fire and dancing to soulful neo-soul rhythms. The event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight in Washington, D.C. Register at oheleidotchemdata.org/events-1/lag-bomer-5786.

MONDAY, MAY 4

HOW TO TALK WITH CHILDREN (AND OTHERS) ABOUT DEATH, DYING AND HARD STUFF

Many parents and grandparents are now having more open conversations with children about death, dying and other difficult topics. Using best practices from child development along with Jewish wisdom, consider the ways in which we can provide age-appropriate responses to hard questions about life with the Bender JCC and Shomer Collective. The event runs from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Bender JCC. Register at shalomdc.org/event/how-to-talk-with-children-others-about-death-dying-and-hard-stuff.

MONDAY, MAY 4

THE PROMISE AND PERIL OF CITIZENSHIP: JEWISH PATHS TO BELONGING

What did it mean for Jews to become citizens of modern states — and what did citizenship demand in return? This four-lecture series by the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies explores modern Jewish history through the lens of rights, belonging and political identity from the Enlightenment to the 20th century. The event runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/4cjtf9m8.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

CHEMO CARE KITS FOR GW HOSPITAL

Spend your evening supporting patients undergoing chemotherapy at George Washington Hospital Center. Hear from a clinical social worker at the GW Cancer Center, then assemble care kits to help brighten patients’ days and make the process a little more comfortable. The event runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. $10. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/chemo-care-kits-for-gw-hospital.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

JSSA STARS COME OUT ANNUAL EVENT

Join JSSA and the Jewish community for an evening of recognition of JSSA’s donors and Wendi and Danny Abramowitz as winners of the 2026 Joseph Ottenstein Award. The event runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at JSSA’s Rockville office. Register at shalomdc.org/event/jssa-stars-come-out-annual-event.