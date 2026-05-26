8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: May 29-June 5

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a Jewish a cappella concert to a “Hot Shabbat” summer kick-off.

FRIDAY, MAY 29

RABBI SHANKMAN & CANTOR BORTNICK 25TH ANNIVERSARY AT WHC

The Washington Hebrew Congregation community is excited to honor Rabbi Susan Shankman and Cantor Susan Bortnick for their 25 years with WHC with a Shabbat service. Also, recognize the confirmation class of 2026. The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at WHC. Register at whctemple.org/event/shabbatwhc-clergy-25th-anniversary.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

TIKVAT ISRAEL ANNUAL CONCERT FEATURING SIX13

This year, Tikvat Israel Congregation will host two concerts by the renowned a cappella group, Six13. The first concert at 1 p.m. is a performance focused on children younger than age 8, followed by a full concert at 4 p.m. for all ages, with a theme of “sustaining and enhancing Jewish education.” The event takes place at Richard Montgomery High School. $18-$36. Register at tikvatisrael.ludus.com.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

KOLOT HALEV ANNUAL CONCERT

Celebrate Kolot HaLev’s 18th anniversary with an afternoon of live Jewish music. The greater Washington community choir is directed by Hazzan Dr. Ramón Tasat. The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ohr Kodesh Congregation. Suggested donation of $100. Register at kolothalev.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

YOUNG ISRAEL SHOMRAI EMUNAH BANQUET

Join the Young Israel Shomrai Emunah community in Silver Spring for its annual banquet. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Young Israel Shomrai Emunah of Greater Washington. Learn more at shalomdc.org/event/young-israel-shomrai-emunah-banquet.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

ANNUAL HILL HAVURAH GALA

Dress to impress at Hill Havurah’s annual gala in celebration of the avodah — service — and ruach — spirit — of the community. Enjoy an evening at a new neighborhood venue with hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and a buffet dinner. The program will include the Ner Tamid Award presentation to Marcia and David Hoexter and highlights from the past year at Hill Havurah. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The 507 on Barracks Row. $200-$7,500. Register at hillhavurah.org/2026-annual-gala.html.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

AUTHOR TALK WITH MARLENE TRESTMAN, ‘FAIR LABOR LAWYER’

Through a life that spanned the 20th century, Supreme Court advocate Bessie Margolin shaped modern American labor policy and opened doors for female lawyer’s in the nation’s highest courts. Learn about this longtime U.S. Department of Labor attorney from her biographer, Marlene Trestman. The event runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Free for members; $5 general admission. Register at tinyurl.com/CJMauthortalk.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

HOT SHABBAT

Kick off the summer with an outdoor celebration with fun activities for all ages. The event features bounce houses, carnival rides and beach balls, plus barbecue chicken and craft cocktails, with vegan options available. Then, gather for a brief Shabbat service. The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom. $12-$28. Register by May 30 at tinyurl.com/598bwwrf.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

PRIDE SHABBAT & DINNER

Join Rabbi Jenna and the Sixth & I musicians for an inclusive and musical service celebrating the diversity of D.C. Jewish life. The dinner provided will be kosher-style pescatarian; vegetarian kosher meals may be requested by May 29 at 9 a.m. The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Sixth & I. Register at sixthandi.org/event/pride-shabbat-dinner.