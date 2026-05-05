8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: May 9-14

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a Jewish neighborhood walking tour to an evening of Sephardic music.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

HAVDALAH AT THE WINERY

Join your local Growing Jewish Families community for a relaxed and meaningful Havdalah experience as you mark the close of Shabbat together. Connect with fellow young Jewish families in a warm, welcoming setting while enjoying everything the vineyard has to offer. The event begins at 4 p.m. in Centreville, Virginia. Register at thej.org/event/havdalah-at-the-winery-centreville.

SUNDAY, MAY 10

SETH KIBEL & LLOYD WOLF

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch, live klezmer music and photography. Seth Kibel & The Kleztet will entertain with a program of upbeat klezmer with detours into Yiddish folksong, jazz, swing and the Great American Songbook, followed by a presentation of “A Joyful Noise” by award-winning photographer Lloyd Wolf. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Edlavitch DCJCC. $16-$18. Register at edcjcc.org/jxj/show/seth-kibel-lloyd-wolf.

SUNDAY, MAY 10

JEWISH NEIGHBORHOOD WALKING TOUR

Take a stroll through history with the Capital Jewish Museum’s walking tour of the Gallery Place neighborhood in D.C. Stop to reflect on urban development and local Jewish history during this 90-minute walking tour. The event runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Washington. $10-$15. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/jewish-neighborhood-walking-tour-2.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

ADULT DAY TRIP: TUDOR PLACE HISTORIC HOUSE & GARDEN TOUR

Adults are invited to a day in Georgetown as the group visits a national historic landmark and former home of descendants of Martha Washington. The visit will include a guided tour of the house led by a docent, along with access to additional rooms not available to the public. Gain a glimpse into early American life through the stories of those who lived and worked on the estate. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., leaving from the Pozez JCC. $70-$85. Register at thej.org/event/adult-day-trip-tudor-place.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

LETTERS IN LIGHT: AN AMERICAN ILLUMINATES THE BIBLE

Manuscript artist and author Debra Band will discuss her five biblical illuminated manuscripts recently acquired by the Library of Congress. In this lecture, she’ll explore the distinctly American character of her interpretations of the Song of Songs, Psalms, the early women’s narrative of the Hebrew Bible, the traditional Friday evening Sabbath liturgy and Qohelet. The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Library of Congress. Register at loc.gov/item/event-420780/letters-in-light-an-american-illuminates-the-bible/2026-05-13.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

AN EVENING OF SEPHARDIC JEWISH MUSIC

Celebrate Jewish American History Month by listening to an evening of Sephardic Jewish music with singer-songwriter and violinist Lily Henley who performs songs in the Ladino language. Henley’s music is influenced by Sephardic Jewish traditions from across Europe and western Asia, as well as other genres. The event runs from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Library of Congress. Register at loc.gov/item/event-420800/afc@50-an-evening-of-jewish-music-with-lily-henley/2026-05-13.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

WEXLER LECTURE: A 3,000-YEAR HISTORY OF JEWS AND THE PIG

Jews do not eat pig. This (not always true) observation has been made for thousands of years. Join the EDCJCC for an exploration of the role that the pig has symbolically played throughout Jewish history, followed by a kosher-certified reception. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/wexler-lecture-2026.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

CINEMA J: ‘THE ROAD BETWEEN US’

In this real-life rescue thriller, filmmaker Barry Avrich chronicles the courage of retired Israeli general Noam Tibon as he tries to rescue his son and family during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. It is a portrait of the power of a father’s love, as well as his love for his country and its people. Hear from Avrich for a post-film conversation and Q&A. The event runs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Bender JCC. $12. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/cinema-j-the-road-between-us-matinee-2.