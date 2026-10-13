8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Oct. 16-22

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a charity walk to benefit Sunrise Day Camp to an author talk about her new novel on 1938 Warsaw.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

THE LAST WOMAN OF WARSAW

Enjoy a kosher lunch and a conversation with New York Times bestselling author Judy Batalion about her new novel, “The Last Woman of Warsaw.” Set in Warsaw in 1938, the novel follows two very different Jewish women whose lives become intertwined as they confront rising antisemitism while searching for love, purpose and belonging. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bender JCC. $36. tinyurl.com/JudyBatalionWarsaw.

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

FAMILY HAVDALAH & TORAH STORIES

Join Beth El Hebrew Congregation for its newest family program, which steps inside the stories of Torah together Pack a picnic and experience the sights, sounds and wonder of Noah’s Ark through interactive sensory storytelling. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Beth El Hebrew Congregation. tinyurl.com/FamilyHavdalahNoah.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

SUNRISEWALKS 2026

Walk to give summer back to children with cancer. SunriseWALKS benefits Sunrise Day Camp-Greater Washington, a summer day camp for children with cancer and their siblings. More than just a walk, it’s an annual community event filled with music, games, prizes and more. Create a team, walk with family and friends or spread the word. 8-11 a.m. at the National Harbor. thej.org/event/sunrisewalks-2026.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

JCADA’S ANNUAL CELEBRATION

Join Jewish Coalition Against Domestic Abuse for its annual luncheon featuring JCADA’s work and accomplishments over the past 26 years. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $54. jcada.org/get-involved/annualevent.

JEWISH THEMES & CULTURAL ALLYSHIP IN AFRICAN AMERICAN ART

Join the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies for a conversation uncovering the powerful and often overlooked connections between Black and Jewish identity through the work of African American artists. Dr. LaNitra Berger will discuss the first book-length study of cultural allyship that focuses on Jewish themes in Black art. Her book, “Stolen Moments: Jewish Themes and Cultural Allyship in African American Art,” centers five influential Black American artists from the late 19th century to the present who have incorporated Jewish themes into their work, and in doing so, have found strong connections between Black and Jewish identity. 7:30-9 p.m. on Zoom. tinyurl.com/ynxu9629.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

BAGELS & BUSINESS

Hear from Josh Rales, the president of the Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation, following a breakfast and networking session with the Bender JCC of Greater Washington. The Foundation is dedicated to providing kids and families facing challenging circumstances with transformative opportunities to thrive through enhanced education, health and social services. The conversation with Josh Rales will be moderated by Alan Meltzer. 7:30-9 a.m. Bender JCC. benderjccgw.org/calendar/bagels-and-business-featuring-josh-rales.

CAPITAL J HIKING DISCUSSION

Step outside and experience the power of conversation in motion. Nechumah Getz founded Better Outside Together to help people build deeper connections through time outdoors. Join her for a beginner-friendly hike through Rock Creek Park, where movement, nature and guided conversation create space to explore Jewish identity and build meaningful connections. Open to all adults. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Rock Creek Park. Register by noon on Oct. 21 at edcjcc.org/calendar/capital-j-hiking-oct26.

OPEN MORE POSSIBILITIES NEXT GEN WEBINAR

Join emerging philanthropists and Sara Brenner, executive director of the Federation’s Jewish Community Foundation, to learn how a donor advised fund can help you give more strategically, engage you and your family in philanthropy and create lasting impact. Explore the Foundation’s Open More Possibilities initiative; to welcome new fundholders into this community, the Foundation will make a $1,800 gift to eligible Jewish and Israeli nonprofits chosen by each of the first 100 newly established DAF holders. Noon to 1 p.m. Zoom. shalomdc.org/event/omp-next-gen-philanthropy-webinar.