8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Oct. 9-14

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, including a community barbecue at the JCC and an original documentary screening by a Rockville shul.

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

J TALKS: ‘THE INCONVENIENT JOURNALIST’

Join the Pozez JCC for an author talk with Louise Branson, former war and foreign correspondent for The Sunday Times of London and author of “The Inconvenient Journalist,” a memoir about famed 1980s Washington Post Moscow correspondent Dusko Doder. The story provides a timely lesson on the risks and personal costs of reporting the truth and why a free press is more vital than ever. 12:30-2 p.m. Pozez JCC. thej.org/event/j-talks-presents-the-inconvenient-journalist.

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

‘THE ROAD BETWEEN US: THE ULTIMATE RESCUE’

Join Agudas Achim for a screening of the documentary “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue,” the in-depth story of former Israeli general Noam Tibon, who rescued his family and others from Hamas during the Oct. 7 attacks. His daughter-in-law, Miri Tibon, was the first shlicha at Agudas Achim. 7:30-9 p.m. Agudas Achim Congregation. shalomdc.org/event/screening-of-the-road-between-us-the-ultimate-rescue.

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

PUMPKIN SPLASH & DIVE-IN MOVIE

Make a splash this fall at Pozez JCC’s second annual Pumpkin Splash, which will also feature a poolside movie screening of “Coco” and light refreshments. Kids will enjoy collecting floating pumpkins from the pool and taking one home as a festive fall keepsake. 12:30-3 p.m. at the Pozez JCC. Free for members; $20 per nonmember family. thej.org/event/pumpkin-splash-dive-in-movie.

DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: ‘SINGING AT SINAI’

Enjoy a screening of “Singing at Sinai: The Jewish Folk Arts Festivals,” a documentary produced by Am Kolel that captures the excitement of these festivals and their unique contribution to the enrichment of Jewish life in the greater Washington, D.C., area. After, hear a panel discussion with the producers and filmmakers and enjoy refreshments and live music. 2-4 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Suggested donation of $18. amkoleljewishrenewalcommunity.breezechms.com/form/screenining.

BLUEGRASS & BBQ

Celebrate the Jewish New Year with an all-ages afternoon of live music, food and fun. Enjoy live bluegrass music from Nefesh Mountain, kosher barbecue for purchase from Makom on a Roll, local hard and sweet cider from Doc Waters Cidery, kids’ crafts and the climbing tower. 4:30-7 p.m. at the Bender JCC. $25; free for attendees ages 20 and younger. benderjccgw.org/calendar/bluegrass-and-bbq-oct-2026.

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

CAPITAL J SALON: RED TENT FUND’S ALLISON TOMBROS KORMAN

After Oct. 7, Allison Tombros Korman made the difficult decision to leave her role in the reproductive rights movement and launch the Red Tent Fund, the nation’s first Jewish abortion fund. In this intimate gathering, she will share the story behind RTF’s founding, how she built an organization rooted in Jewish values and what it means to create a space for people who refuse to separate their values from their work. 7-8:30 p.m. at a private home in D.C. $18. Register by noon on Oct. 12 at edcjcc.org/calendar/capital-j-salon-korman.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

FORGING A MORE PERFECT UNION: AMERICAN JEWS & DEMOCRACY

Journey through the history of American Jewish political activism in the 20th and 21st centuries with the Capital Jewish Museum. In this 250th year since American independence, Lauren Strauss goes beyond theoretical discussions about the nation’s founding to focus on the many ways Jewish Americans have engaged politically. From the streets to the courts to Capitol Hill, Jews in the U.S. — especially in D.C. — have helped to redefine what it means to live in a democracy. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Capital Jewish Museum. $5-$10. simpletix.com/e/forging-a-more-perfect-union-american-jews-tickets-291880.

LESSONS FROM THE ‘GOLDEN AGE’ OF SEPHARDIC HISTORY

Join the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies for a close look at the rich and complex world of Sephardic Jewish life in medieval Spain, presented by Samuel Eig, a professor of Jewish studies at Georgetown University. His talk will explore the diverse composition of Jewish communities and the ways Jews navigated their relationships with their Muslim and Christian neighbors. Take a look at the era often called the “Golden Age” of Jewish civilization, and consider what this history might teach us about Jewish community, identity and life today. 7:30-9 p.m. on Zoom. tinyurl.com/3b3c3ayw.