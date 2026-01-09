8 Interesting Events in Jewish DMV: Jan. 16–24

Explore these eight upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a cooking lesson with Pozez JCC’s shlicha to events honoring the legacy of MLK Jr.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16

MLK SHABBAT: VISIONS OF FREEDOM & JUSTICE WITH SIXTH & I

This service commemorates the spirit and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. The service, co-led by Rabbi Jenna and Kohenet Dr. Harriette Wimms, features soul-lifting music and words of inspiration from interfaith partners and Sixth & I’ers. Stick around after the service for challah and dessert. This free event will take place at 7 p.m. at Sixth & I, 600 I St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register at sixthandi.org/event/mlk-shabbat-visions-of-freedom-and-justice-4.

MONDAY, JANUARY 19

VOLUNTEER FAIRFAX MLK DAY OF SERVICE

Turn compassion into action on MLK Jr. Day. Volunteer Fairfax invites families, businesses and youth to come together for a day of service. Roll up your sleeves and complete hands-on projects that support local nonprofits and neighbors across northern Virginia. Service projects include filling up the Pozez JCC Trolley and a Sunrise Day Camp project. All ages are welcome, and service projects are suitable for ages 5 and older. This event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Northern Virginia Community College, 8333 Little River Turnpike, Annandale. Register at thej.org/event/volunteer-fairfax-mlk-day-of-service.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

AI MADE SIMPLE — FOR ADULTS

Curious about artificial intelligence but not sure where to begin? Join tech educator Zach Klaiman for a friendly, one-hour introduction to AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini — and discover how they can make everyday life easier, more organized and fun. Learn what AI really is, how to “talk” to AI like a helpful assistant, practical ways to use AI for organizing, problem-solving and more, and simple safety tips to use AI with confidence. This event will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Pozez JCC, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax. Admission is $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers. Register at thej.org/event/ai-made-simple.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

HOLY YUMS!: COOK, TASTE & SHARE THE FLAVORS OF ISRAEL

Make homemade granola with community shlicha Chen Sara Mordechai-Kedar in honor of Tu B’Shevat, the holiday that celebrates renewal, growth and our connection to the land. Reconnect to the deeper meaning of the holiday by exploring how Tu B’Shevat invites us to notice where we come from and to appreciate the sweetness that nature gives us when we care for it. This free event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at Pozez JCC, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax. Register at thej.org/event/holy-yums-cook-taste-and-share-the-flavors-of-israel-2.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

DC NEW MOON CIRCLE: SHVAT WITH AT THE WELL

Join in this collaborative experience as At The Well and the Wellness Center @ Adas partner to explore the wisdom of our lunar calendar through the sacred technology of Rosh Chodesh. In Shvat, we find rejuvenation through our connection to the natural world. Just like the trees we celebrate on Tu B’Shvat (full moon), we continue to grow and renew even through the harshness of winter. This event will take place from 6:45 to 8 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St., NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is $18. Register at adasisrael.org/event/moon-by-moon-a-community-integration-of-spiritual-time-based-on-the-hebrew-calendara-collaboration-of-at-the-well–the-wellness-center-adas.html.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22

NAVIGATING PREGNANCY LOSS & INFERTILITY THROUGH JEWISH WISDOM

Pregnancy loss and infertility are among the most tender, complex experiences many people face; yet they are often carried in silence. Join the Den Collective, At The Well and Jewish Fertility Foundation Greater DC for an evening of compassionate community, gentle ritual and Jewish wisdom as we create a brave, sacred space for anyone navigating these experiences. This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Edlavitch DC JCC, 1529 16th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is $18. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/navigating-pregnancy-loss-and-infertility-through-jewish-wisdom.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22

ONE IN SIX MILLION

Join the Bender JCC in honoring International Holocaust Remembrance Day with author Amy Fish, as she shares the gripping true story behind her book, “One in Six Million.” In 1942, an infant was found alone in war-torn Poland, her only identifiers a name and birthdate. Raised by a loving family but haunted by unanswered questions, Maria spent decades wondering who she truly was. This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bender JCC, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville. Admission is $25. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/the-lessans-family-literary-series-one-in-six-million.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24

AWAKENED HEART: A CONTEMPLATIVE SHABBAT MORNING EXPERIENCE

Join Rabbi Aderet for a holistic and mindful experience that will take you on a journey from being present to what’s in your heart to connecting with the community around you. Grounded in Torah learning, mindfulness meditation and sacred chanting, move through a soulful and uplifting Shabbat contemplative service together. This event will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in Chevy Chase. Register by Jan. 20 at thedencollective.org/online/awakened-heart-shabbat-mindfulness-january-2026.