8 Interesting Events in Jewish DMV: Jan. 24-Feb. 4

Check out what’s new in the DMV’s Jewish community, from a live klezmer concert to Jewish Heritage Night with the Washington Wizards.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24

A JOYFUL NOISE KLEZMER PERFORMANCE & EXHIBIT

Celebrate the culmination of the Pozez JCC exhibition “A Joyful Noise: Photographs of Klezmer Musicians,” which depicts historic and modern klezmer musicians. Enjoy live klezmer music performed by Mrs. Goretsky’s Nightmare and nosh on light appetizers and drinks. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $25 for members; $30 for nonmembers. Register at thej.org/event/a-joyful-noise.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25

DIVAS AND DINERS: MAHJONG AND MIMOSAS

Ever wanted to learn mahjong? Join Pozez JCC and Congregation Beth Emeth to enjoy mimosas, snacks and community while learning the basics of this timeless game. Then, try your hand at a few rounds. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon. Admission is $10 per person. Register at thej.org/event/divas-and-diners-mahjong-and-mimosas-2.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25

NOVA RESETTING THE TABLE WORKSHOP

Lay leaders in Northern Virginia are invited to an afternoon of skill-building. Deepen listening skills to elevate community conversations, gain practical tools to speak with confidence across differences and offer feedback as we explore ways to share and use these skills more broadly. The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. in Northern Virginia. Register at shalomdc.org/event/nova-community-resetting-the-table-workshop.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE PROGRAM

Alongside student performances of music and dance, this year’s program features a talk by author Elizabeth White on her book, “The Counterfeit Countess: The Jewish Woman Who Rescued Thousands of Poles during the Holocaust,” the true story of a Polish-Jewish scholar who saved thousands of lives. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at George Mason University in Fairfax. Register at thej.org/event/international-holocaust-remembrance-program.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

DUPONT MAKER SPACE

Come together in creative community for a unique monthly maker space at the EDCJCC. Supplies including watercolors, high-quality markers, artist paper and more will be provided, with ample opportunities to skill share, snacks galore and prompts based on Jewish wisdom to help kickstart your creative project; for adults ages 18 and older. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/dupont-maker-space-jan26.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

WASHINGTON WIZARDS JEWISH HERITAGE NIGHT

Jump into Jewish Heritage Night as the Washington Wizards take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Prepare for a night filled with celebration of Jewish culture and enjoy pre-game and halftime performances from our very own Jewish community. Each discounted ticket comes with a special Jewish Heritage Night Wizards shirt, one size fits most. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Capital One Arena in D.C. Admission is $34-$173. Register at gofevo.com/event/2526-wizjhn.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

GOV. JOSH SHAPIRO AT SIXTH & I

In Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s new memoir, he shares an intimate account of his family life, public service and personal faith. Reflecting on what he’s learned along the way, Shapiro reminds us that government can be a force for good, and that there’s more that unites Americans than divides us. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Sixth & I in D.C. Admission is $12-$52. Register at sixthandi.org/event/governor-josh-shapiro.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

GIVING JEWISHLY: FIRESIDE CHAT

Join the Jewish Community Foundation for a fireside chat with Rabbi Aderet Drucker, the executive director of the Den Collective, who will facilitate a community dialogue centered on the theme of giving Jewishly. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. in Northern Virginia. Register by Jan. 29 at jcfgw.org/events/giving-jewishly-fireside-chat-3.