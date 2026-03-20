8 Upcoming Events in Jewish DMV: Passover Edition

Explore upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a Passover story time at the Capital Jewish Museum to second-night seders.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

SHABBOS POTLUCK DINNER

Begin your Shabbat with music, meaning and a sense of togetherness at Kol Ami: The Northern Virginia Reconstructionist Congregation. Then, enjoy a relaxed dinner and a chance to connect with others in the warmth of community. The free event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kol Ami. Register at shalomdc.org/event/shabbos-dinner/2026-03-27.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

STORY TIME @ CJM: PASSOVER

Celebrate Passover with local author Claire Freeland, who will read and sign copies of her new book, “My Passover Seder.” Together with fellow young families, learn about and prepare for the seder with songs, crafts and stories from Jewish Washington’s long history of the holiday. The event runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Suggested donation of $5. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/story-time-cjm-passover.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

SUITE OF UKRAINIAN SHORTS

This program brings together a suite of intimate short films that explore family, memory and resilience amid cultural fracture and war. Moving between dark humor, tenderness and raw autobiography, these shorts trace how personal histories surface in moments of crisis. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. $13-$16. Register at edcjcc.org/jxj/show/suite-of-ukrainian-shorts.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

‘MY NAME IS MOSES’

Join Washington Hebrew Congregation’s The Besters for “My Name is Moses,” its first ever performance in a synagogue. In this song cycle, composer, lyricist and WHC member Robert Nath shines new light on Moses — not just as a prophet or icon, but as a man, husband, father and leader. The event runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Julia Bindeman Suburban Center in Potomac. $25-$35. Register at whctemple.org/event/my-name-is-moses-besters.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

RAISING RESILIENCE: HOW TO HELP OUR CHILDREN THRIVE IN TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY

Explore practical, compassionate approaches to supporting children through stress, change and uncertainty, grounded in research and real-life parenting experiences with author Tovah Klein, Ph.D. The free event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at Congregation Olam Tikvah. Register at thej.org/event/raising-resilience.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

SPRING REAL ESTATE BREAKFAST: JEWISH LEADERSHIP & THE REVITALIZATION OF GEORGETOWN

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Real Estate Division invites you to this year’s program, which explores the strategic revitalization of Georgetown through the perspective of local business owners and prominent real estate leaders. Hear from the co-owners and co-founders of Call Your Mother Deli and Founding Farmers. The event runs from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in Washington. $72. Register at shalomdc.org/event/the-networks-spring-real-estate-breakfast-jewish-leadership-and-the-revitalization-of-georgetown.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

SECOND NIGHT PASSOVER SEDER

Join Am Kolel for a warm second-night seder that blends tradition, conversation and community. Retell the story of the Exodus together through ritual, song and shared reflection while enjoying a festive vegetarian meal. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at Am Kolel in Rockville. $15. Register at gatherdc.org/event/second-night-passover-seder-with-am-kolel.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

SECOND NIGHT SEDER: TELLING OUR STORIES

Join the EDCJCC for a communal seder celebrating the diversity of Passover traditions. Everyone is welcome. The event runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/annual-second-night-seder-telling-our-stories.