Bat mitzvah

Eve Berger

Eve (Chava Gabriela), daughter of Liz and Jon Berger, was called to the Torah at B’nai Israel, in Wilmington, N.C., on April 2. In addition to sharing her simchah with her sister, Lillian, and her parents, Eve is thrilled that her grandparents Don and Arleen Rochlen of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and Arthur and Barbara Berger of Bethesda, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends are all traveled to Wilmington to celebrate with her.

Eve is a seventh grader at the Friends School in Wilmington, N.C. Before to moving to North Carolina in 2020, Eve and her family lived in Israel for seven years. For her mitzvah project, Eve has been volunteering at her new synagogue. She has worked at a soup kitchen, made challahs for meal delivery, packed gloves and hats for the homeless, planted trees in a local park and much more.

Shankman, Dunst named

Empowerment awardees

Rabbi Susan Shankman. of Potomac, and Isabel “Liz” Dunst, of Washington, are two of the Women of Reform Judaism’s 2022 Women’s Empowerment Awards honorees. This award honors women who strengthen the voices of others, with a focus on empowering women and girls, and who promote progressive Jewish values.

Shankman has been a rabbi and community leader at Washington Hebrew Congregation for more than 20 years. Dunst is a member of Temple Sinai in Washington where she served as the congregation’s president.

WRJ will celebrate the 12 recipients the Women’s Empowerment Awards event on May 13 at 2 p.m. For information, go to wrj.org.