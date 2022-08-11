Baltimore man killed in D.C.

A Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington yesterday, according to Metropolitan Police.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, was identified as the victim. Members of the Sixth District responded at 3:41 p.m. to a reported shooting at 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.

“Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead,” the police report stated.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.