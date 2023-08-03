On July 26, Alan Robert Gold, of North Bethesda, passed away. He was 75. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara; loving daughter, Laura (Yuval) Weber; son, Matt (Edi) from an earlier marriage; granddaughter, Gabby; sister, Iris Roth (Lawrence King), and a host of loyal friends and patients.

He earned his undergraduate degree from The George Washington University, his OD from the New England College of Optometry and his JD from the George Mason University School of Law. For more than 25 years, Alan owned and operated Malamut Opticians, a multi-office optometry practice in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. He also served as an expert witness in medical malpractice cases.

Contributions may be made to the New England College of Optometry or the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation.