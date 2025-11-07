9 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV

Explore some upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a Chanukah celebration at Sunflower Bakery to Grandparents’ Day at the Capital Jewish Museum.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

HAPPY HANUKKAH DMV AT SUNFLOWER BAKERY

Join this community celebration filled with Sunflower Bakery treats and holiday cheer. Meet Sunflower Bakery staff and students while learning about the bakery’s workforce development and disability employment programs in the pastry arts, hospitality and culinary arts industries. This event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Sunflower Bakery, 5951 Halpine Road, Rockville.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

‘MY HALLOWED GROUND’

Dr. Russell Raymond, a former flight surgeon with the United States Air Force and author of “My Hallowed Ground,” will share his story with attendees. Come for the opportunity to hear interesting anecdotes, salute our veterans and enjoy patriotic refreshments. This event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Pozez JCC, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax. Register at thej.org/event/my-hallowed-ground.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

GRANDPARENTS’ DAY: M’DOR L’DOR

Guided by the values of l’dor v’dor — “from generation to generation” — and with a little help from the Capital Jewish Museum’s exhibitions and oral history resources, children and their grandparents or grandfriends can connect over their history. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Capital Jewish Museum, 575 3rd St., NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is $5 per adult and per child, but no family need pay more than $20. Register at jconnect.org/event/grandparents-day-mdor-ldor.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

AMRAM SCHOLAR SERIES: JONATHAN HORN, ‘THE FATE OF THE GENERALS’

Bestselling author and former White House presidential speechwriter Jonathan Horn will discuss his recent book, “The Fate of the Generals: MacArthur, Wainwright, and the Epic Battle for the Philippines.” Hear Horn talk about his World War II story of bravery, survival and sacrifice. This event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register at whctemple.org/event/amram-scholar-series-jonathan-horn-2025.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

JXJ BEST OF FEST: ‘BLIND AT HEART’

The Pozez JCC is thrilled to present JxJ BEST OF FEST: Monthly Film Screenings in partnership with Edlavitch DC JCC. In the feature-length “Blind at Heart” (2024), aspiring doctor Hélène tries to hide her Jewish identity after arriving in Weimar-era Berlin as a young woman. Follow her journey through the next few decades as she begins to witness the rise of Nazism. This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cinema Arts Theatre in Fairfax. Admission is $15. Register at thej.org/event/jxj-best-of-fest-3.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

CAPITAL J MAINSTAGE: KATHRYN SCHULZ

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Kathryn Schulz joins Capital J for a discussion of love, grief and the stories we tell about where we come from. She is an author, public speaker and staff writer at The New Yorker. Her most recent book, “Lost & Found: Reflections on Grief, Gratitude, and Happiness” was published in November 2022. This event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Edlavitch DC JCC, 1529 16th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is $31.50 to $152. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/capital-j-schulz.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

ADOPTION: STARTING THE PROCESS

Join this informal virtual discussion about various paths to building your family through adoption. Hear from an adoption lawyer, representatives of an adoption agency and the D.C. foster care system and parents who have gone through it all successfully courtesy of the Edlavitch DC JCC. All are welcome. This free event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/adoption-starting-the-process-2.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BINGO NIGHT AT THE J

Neurodiverse teens and adults are invited for a fun-filled night of bingo, socializing and snacks. This event will take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Pozez JCC, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Register at thej.org/event/bingo-night-at-the-j/2025-11-20.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

BIMAH TO BROADWAY AND BEYOND!

Cantors Michael Shoshet and Sydney Michaeli present a Beit Cafe Cantors’ Concert featuring Temple Rodef Shalom’s cantors as well as cantors from around the DMV area. The concert will feature some of your favorite Broadway tunes, Jewish songs and a few that may be new to you. This event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church. Admission is $18 for attendees age 13 and older; $10 for children and free for ages 5 and younger. Register by Nov. 19 at templerodefshalom.shulcloud.com/form/bimah-to-broadway-beit-cafe-cantors-concert-november-2025.html.