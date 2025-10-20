9 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV

Explore some upcoming events in the Jewish DMV, from a talk on American Jewish comedy to a showing of the musical “Damn Yankees.”

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

CELLO CONCERT WITH JOHN KABOFF

Concert cellist John Kaboff will perform works by LGBTQ+ composer Benjamin Britten and Jewish composer Ernst Bloch. Kaboff will discuss how both composers were inspired by the solo cello music of Johann Sebastian Bach. This free event will take place from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Capital Jewish Museum, 575 3rd St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/cello-concert-with-john-kaboff.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

COMING OF AGE EXCURSIONS: ‘DAMN YANKEES’ AT ARENA STAGE

Coming of Age takes you to see one of America’s most beloved musicals, gently retooled for the 21st century. Choose between two pickup sites: Leisure World or Bender JCC. This event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at Arena Stage, 1101 6th St., SW, Washington, D.C. Admission is $140, including transportation. Register at jconnect.org/event/coming-of-age-excursions-damn-yankees-at-arena-stage.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

KOL AMI OPEN HOUSE

Join Kol Ami – The Northern Virginia Reconstructionist Community for its open house, a chance to meet Rabbi Gilah Langner, get to know members of the community and explore how Kol Ami blends tradition with creativity. Whether you’re new to the area, exploring Judaism or seeking a Jewish spiritual home, all are invited. This event will take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 27

THE PEOPLE OF THE JOKE: COMEDY AS CONTINUITY IN AMERICAN JEWISH LIFE

Why should we take comedy seriously? This talk dives into how popular media — and especially Jewish humor — can unlock surprising insights into American Jewish life. This program is the fourth annual Distinguished Lecture in Judaic Studies with Dr. Jenny Caplan of the University of Cincinnati. This free event will take place at 7 p.m. at George Mason University, Merten Hall, 4441 George Mason Blvd., Room 1201, Fairfax. Register at thej.org/event/the-people-of-the-joke.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 27

SWEDISHKAYT: YIDLIFE CRISIS IN STOCKHOLM

Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion traveled to the last place on Earth they’d expect Yiddish to be a protected minority language: Sweden, inspiring their funny and fascinating chronicle of the Swedish Jewish community. Watch the documentary “SWEDISHKAYT: YidLife Crisis in Stockholm,” then meet Jamie and Eli, the comedic duo, who will perform their schtick and close out the evening with live music. This event will take place at 7 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is $14 to $17. Register at edcjcc.org/jxj/show/swedishkayt-yidlife-crisis-in-stockholm.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28

VOICES SERIES: MULTIGENERATIONAL STORIES OF COMING OUT

Hear from members of the LGBTQ+ Jewish Washington community as they reflect on their personal experiences with coming out, featuring Dana Beyer, Councilman Evan Glass and Danielle Pasekoff. The event includes access to the exhibit “LGBTJews in the Federal City.” This event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum, 575 3rd St., NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is free for members; $10 for general admission. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/voices-series-multigenerational-stories-of-coming-out.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28

DC NEW MOON CIRCLE: CHESHVAN WITH AT THE WELL

Participate in a collaborative experience as At the Well and the Wellness Center @ Adas partner to explore the wisdom of the lunar calendar through the sacred technology of Rosh Chodesh, co-facilitated by Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt. This event will take place from 6:45 to 8 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St., NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is $18. Register at adasisrael.org/event/moon-by-moon-a-community-integration-of-spiritual-time-based-on-the-hebrew-calendara-collaboration-of-at-the-well–the-wellness-center-adas.html.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28

CAPITAL J SALON: REP. GREG LANDSMAN

Join Capital J for a fireside chat with Rep. Greg Landsman of Ohio’s 1st Congressional District to explore what it means to be a Jewish voice in the U.S. Congress, how his Jewish identity informs his work and much more. This free event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register by noon on Oct. 27 at edcjcc.org/calendar/capital-j-salon-rep-greg-landsman.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29

2025 ANNUAL JCRC GALA

Join the Jewish Community Relations Council for its annual gala as JCRC honors distinguished leaders from across the region, including David and June Trone. Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres. The dress code is business attire. This event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. in Montgomery County. Admission is $250 per person. Register at jcouncil.org/events/2025-annual-gala.