Zev Mendelson, second from right, recited Chanukah blessings Sunday at FedEx Field

at the Commanders-Giants game.

CTeen [Chabad Teens] and Chabad of Maryland organized the menorah lighting. Pictured with Zev, a student at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, are, from left, Moshe Rivkin, Rabbi Shimon Rivkin and Rabbi Shmuel Kaplan.