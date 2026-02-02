Opinion: A Legislative Agenda to Protect Jews and Strengthen Maryland

Ron Halber

In December, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington was honored to have Gov. Wes Moore speak at our annual Maryland legislative breakfast. In remarks to more than 300 attendees, Gov. Moore put it plainly: “We are going to ensure that every single Marylander, including our Jewish Marylanders … know that they are coming up in a state that’s loving and supportive.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, alongside our partner organizations in Baltimore, Annapolis and Howard County, JCRC is holding its 2026 Maryland Jewish Advocacy Day at the state capitol. Gov. Moore’s words continue to lead and inspire us. With his and other elected officials’ support, our agenda — confronting antisemitism, protecting schools and houses of worship, standing up for immigrants, and preserving the social safety net — would improve life for all Marylanders.

Maryland is home to more than 250,000 Jews, one of the highest Jewish populations of any state in the country. We put roots down here because it is a great place to live. Among states, Maryland ranks first in gender equality, second in education and sixth in health care access. Maryland even ranks second in overall happiness.

But there is one high ranking that deeply concerns us: In 2024, Maryland experienced 356 instances of antisemitism. Only five states had a higher total. Those 356 cases represent a 227% increase from 2022 and reflect an explosion of antisemitic attacks nationwide in recent years. They also underscore the need for officials to better protect Jewish families and communities.

In FY2020, Maryland established the Protecting Against Hate Crimes grant program to help houses of worship and nonprofit community institutions afford security upgrades. Last year, Gov. Moore doubled PAHC funding from $5 million to $10 million — and at JCRC’s legislative breakfast in December, he announced his intention to maintain that $10 million in FY2027. In a difficult budget year, this commitment represents exemplary leadership. We urge the legislature to follow his lead and maintain funding for this critical program.

We are also advocating for passage of legislation (SB177) that would make it a crime for people to block access to the entrances of religious facilities, such as houses of worship and religious schools. Acts of intimidation outside of our places of worship should have no place in our state. Along with additional security funding, this bill would help protect our sacred spaces.

More investments are also needed to better protect our children in school. Only two states had more school-based antisemitic incidents than Maryland in 2024, which is why we are asking the legislature to increase funding for the Schools and Childcare Centers at Risk of Hate Crimes Grant Program from $3 million to $5 million. At current levels, the Center funds less than half of total requests. More is needed to meet demand.

We are also supporting legislation (SB316/HB109) that would require every school system and institution of higher education in Maryland to designate a Title VI coordinator, to ensure that students’ civil rights are protected when facing discrimination, and a separate bill (HB 14) to improve data collection efforts for school-based bias incidents. These steps would better protect children of all religions, races, and ethnicities at school.

Sadly, Jews are not the only group facing threats. The horrific murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis show what happens when immigrants and those who fight for them are targets of state-sponsored violence. More than 3,300 Marylanders were detained by ICE in 2025, twice the number of preceding years. Legislators have already advanced bills (SB245/HB444) to ensure local Maryland police will not engage in federal immigration action but instead focus on community safety. We hope those bills move quickly over the finish line.

Finally, we are fighting to maintain funding for safety net programs — including child care subsidies, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) — that millions of Marylanders rely on every day to feed and care for themselves and their families. Recent federal funding cuts to SNAP and Medicaid will cruelly take health insurance and nutrition assistance from people who need it most. It is imperative that Maryland maintains its commitments to ensure the safety, stability and well-being of our most vulnerable residents.

Gov. Moore’s remarks at JCRC’s legislative breakfast were a call to action, and the Jewish community is ready to help lead the way. The challenges we face as a state are considerable, but we are resilient. And we are confident that our elected officials can and will meet the moment.

Ron Halber is chief executive officer of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.