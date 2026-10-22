A New Guide to Visiting Wineries in Israel

Very often someone heading to Israel asks me which wineries are best to visit. The answer usually depends on a few factors. Although most of the vineyards are in the Judean Hills region or up north, Israel has hundreds of wineries throughout the country.

There are a few books that can help with your decision. “Wine Journey: Israeli Adventure,” by Roni Saslove, Guy Haran, Itamar Gur and David Silverman, covers about 200 wineries that host visitors, organized into six wine regions, with original maps and tips on nearby cheesemakers, olive oil producers, breweries and places to eat. It is written in Hebrew and English and the second edition came out in 2025. Look for it at winery visitor centers or at israeladventure.wine.

The classic reference is “The Wine Route of Israel,” the coffee table book with the green vine leaf cover, edited by Eliezer Sacks and published by Cordinata. The last English edition appeared in 2015, but Adam Montefiore, who wrote much of its background material, says its essays, including a full history of Israeli wine, still hold up. A sister book, “Wine of Israel,” followed in 2020, and both can still be found at visitor centers.

Just recently, Yechiel Chovav (Wolgel), a winemaker, sommelier and Master Mezcalier who spent several years working at Agur Winery in the Judean Hills, has put together an excellent free “Guide to Israeli Wine.” Yechiel’s publication is far more opinionated than the books mentioned above, with expert personal views on which wineries are worth your time and money.

Israel now has more than 400 wineries, close to 200 of them with visitor centers, and most of those centers are pleasant enough. Yechiel suggests that before you choose, answer three questions: Where will you be? Do you want a real meal, or is a cheese board enough? And are you after a tour or a tasting? Here is how his picks sort out.

First, where will you be?

His picks fall into five areas, so start with where you are staying.

The Golan. Odem Mountain is the northernmost winery in the country, with four series of wines and a few dessert wines. Matar, the kosher label of Pelter, pours its distillates alongside the wines. Golan Heights Winery was the first in Israel to aim seriously at consistent quality, and likely the first with a proper visitor center.

The Upper Galilee, around Dalton. The Dalton industrial area packs a surprising number of wineries within minutes of each other, which makes it easy to visit more than one in a day. Yechiel singles out Dalton, Recanati and Adir. At Dalton, look for bottlings that rarely make it abroad; if the Anna dessert wine is on the shelf, he says, buy it. Adir’s wines are good and steadily improving.

The center. Vitkin was among the first to bet on Mediterranean grapes suited to Israel’s climate, and it remains one of the best at it. Gvaot makes some of the most age worthy-wine in Israel. Ben Ami, a tiny producer not to be confused with the inexpensive Ben Ami label sold here, is in his view the best Israeli winery most people have never heard of. Its wines are sold only at the winery, online or at small festivals.

The Judean Hills. This is where most of Yechiel’s favorites are, and Judea was Israel’s first appellation. Castel was one of the country’s first boutique wineries. Tzora makes some of the best whites in Israel. Flam is rebuilding its identity around new vineyards. Bazak is a small family operation overlooking its own vines. Agur, his own favorite, is known for unusual blends.

Further south. Livne is a small family winery that makes, among other things, a white wine from red Rhône grapes. Yatir rounds out the list.

Then, do you want a real meal?

Most visitor centers serve a cheese board with the tasting, and for many visitors that is plenty. If you want more, choose accordingly. If a real meal matters, Yechiel’s answer is Gvaot. He hears the question constantly and says plainly that there is no second option. Several others offer a step up from cheese. Recanati and Adir both serve more than a cheese platter. Odem Mountain adds pizza. Vitkin serves a changing dairy menu. Bazak adds salads and pastries, and on Wednesday evenings it hosts a more relaxed sunset session with pizza. Livne also offers a bit more than cheese, though the menu varies. For a picnic, Castel sells picnic baskets and keeps a list of spots to enjoy them, and Bazak has picnic options too.

Finally, a tour or a tasting?

Do not expect a tour of the production floor. Most wineries do not offer one, partly for kashrut reasons and partly because winemaking is hard physical work and visitors get in the way. Three on his list are exceptions: Golan Heights Winery has tasting packages that include a tour of parts of the facility, Gvaot lets you book a real tour, and Castel offers tours as well.

Everywhere else, the visit is a tasting. Contact the winery before you go and book ahead when you can.

Two pro tips

Don’t shlep what you can buy at home. Many wineries make wines that are not exported, and some bottles are sold only at the winery. Vitkin sends only part of its lineup to the U.S., Gvaot exports only some of what it makes, very little Bazak reaches American shelves, and Ben Ami sells only directly. Ask at the tasting which wines you will not find back home, and when one of them wins you over, grab the opportunity.

If you would rather someone else drive, which is wise after a few tastings, guided wine tours leave from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Guy Haran, one of the Wine Journey authors, runs a wine tourism company called Vinspiration.

The guide is free and has far more information and detail than this column. I encourage you to read and share it: tinyurl.com/YCWIWG. Follow Yechiel on Instagram at @yechieldrinks and subscribe to the Yechiel Drinks podcast.

L’Chayim.

Jules Polonetsky is a Wine and Spirits Education Trust Level 3 certified wine expert who edits a wine education website at kosher-wine.org. He is a former consumer affairs commissioner for New York City.