Editorial: A Senator’s Cheap Shot

Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s attack on Ron Halber, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, wasn’t just thin-skinned — it was disgraceful. For more than a quarter-century, Halber has led the JCRC with strategic acuity, moral clarity and a relentless work ethic unmatched in this region’s civic life. He has earned something extraordinarily rare in public affairs: near-universal trust. Republicans, Democrats, faith leaders, agency heads and local officials all know Halber as a straightforward, principled and impeccably prepared advocate. His word carries weight because he has spent decades proving it deserves to.

The episode began at a JCRC legislative breakfast in Rockville on Dec. 3, where Halber delivered a thoughtful and candid review of Maryland’s political landscape — the kind of evenhanded assessment the community looks to him for. Later at the event, while speaking with a small group of reporters, Halber noted what has long been evident: Van Hollen’s ongoing hostility toward Israel and his increasingly visible role as a leader of the progressive, anti-Israel flank of the Democratic Party. The observation was neither inflammatory nor new; it was honest analysis, rooted in the senator’s own record.

Nothing Halber said should have surprised anyone. We have long documented Van Hollen’s troubling pattern — his reflexive criticism of Israel, his indulgence of talking points that track uncomfortably close to the positions of Israel’s harshest detractors and his eagerness to cast himself as the Senate’s resident moral scold on Middle East policy. Yet instead of addressing the substance of the issue or defending his positions, the senator dispatched a spokesperson to disparage Halber personally, seeking to belittle him by calling him “a Netanyahu apologist,” as if name-calling addressed the substance of Halber’s criticism.

Van Hollen’s blunder was revealing. While Halber’s standing in the Jewish community is rooted in decades of trust, Van Hollen’s standing has been steadily eroding. His once-respectable reputation on foreign policy has thinned as he increasingly aligns himself with the Senate’s most strident critics of Israel. Many in the Jewish community — and far beyond it — have grown weary of his one-note moralizing and refusal to acknowledge the consequences of his rhetoric. By lashing out at Halber for offering a sober, contextual assessment of Van Hollen’s record, the senator’s actions confirmed what his critics have long argued: that he prefers silencing dissent to confronting it.

The deeper danger is the precedent it sets. If elected officials can bully or intimidate Jewish community advocates for speaking honestly about policy, then they are effectively demanding silence — or submission. Halber’s job, and the JCRC’s mandate, is to represent the interests and concerns of the Jewish community, even when doing so makes politicians uncomfortable. Van Hollen may not like being reminded of the effects of his own words, but he is not entitled to insulation from criticism.

What Van Hollen delivered in response was a cheap shot — beneath the dignity of his office and an embarrassment to those who expect more from a U.S. senator. Ron Halber has spent decades strengthening the civic fabric of this region and defending the values that underpin the U.S.–Israel partnership. He will continue doing so long after this news cycle fades.

The same cannot be said of Van Hollen’s stumble, which will be remembered for what it was: a politically self-inflicted wound by a senator whose support is slipping and whose judgment, in this episode, failed him badly.