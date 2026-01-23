A Showcase of Women’s Talent at Kehilat Pardes

Every year after Women’s Open Mic, attendees ask Dahlia Topolosky if they can make this event monthly rather than annual.

The open mic night is a longstanding, fan-favorite tradition at Kehilat Pardes – The Rock Creek Synagogue in Rockville. Topolosky, Kehilat Pardes’ rebbetzin, has organized, run and emceed the event for 13 years and counting, typically in January near Shabbat Shirah, the “Shabbat of Song.” This year’s event is set to take place on Jan. 24.

Women’s Open Mic historically draws close to 100 women and features more than 20 performances, including comedy, poetry, dancing, singing, music, hula-hooping and storytelling.

“Women’s Open Mic is really about creating space for creativity, for voice, for connection,” Topolosky said. “Women come from across the DMV, from different shuls and communities, and they bring lots of forms of expression.”

She added that the Greater Washington region is rich with such diverse Jewish communities, but that these different synagogues and communities don’t often all come together. Topolosky described the room as a “very special atmosphere,” filled with supportive spectators.

“I tell the audience they have the most important job: to be there, to encourage, to clap,” Topolosky said. “It’s really amazing. Someone who wants to try out comedy has the space to do so, and somebody who’s been performing comedy professionally also has the space to do so.”

Topolosky doesn’t see the event as a “performance” or “show.” Instead, it’s a low-stakes platform for expression and creativity. “It’s a very nurturing, empathetic, supportive, encouraging audience,” she said.

The most rewarding part for Topoloksy is seeing the sheer amount of women who “you wouldn’t necessarily think would perform get up there and do it every year.”

Topolosky herself performs at every Women’s Open Mic, some years bringing in her signature guitar paired with vocals. This year, she planned to sing the Hebrew song “Ata Zocher” with a piano accompanist. The song, by Israeli singer-songwriter Ishay Ribo, is taken from High Holidays liturgy and emphasizes that God remembers every act with compassion.

“It’s a very reflective and intimate song, just a really beautiful song,” Topolosky said.

Music is something the rebbetzin has long incorporated into her life.

“I’m someone who has loved to sing and [use] song to create spiritual spaces and creative spaces,” she said. “My husband and I do that together. We create kumzitzes, which are musical gatherings filled with meaning and spirituality and connection.”

Topolosky spoke to the importance of intentionally creating spaces for women.

“I think as women, we lead very busy lives,” Topolosky said. “We wear lots of hats in whatever role we play, and we don’t always take the time to find space for that creative energy, so giving women a platform and a space — even if it’s just once a year — to express themselves is really a beautiful thing.”

Aside from being a night of fun and community, Women’s Open Mic reflects Kehilat Pardes’ values.

“I think it reflects the synagogue’s values in terms of its openness and inclusivity,” Topolosky said. “We are a Modern Orthodox shul, but we want everybody to feel comfortable in our shul.”

The annual event also models Jewish values, according to Topolosky.

“The idea that God created everyone in his image — B’tzelem Elohim — and that we have Godly strengths within us,” she said. “And we have to find ways to be in tune with those strengths and find ways to express [them] and use [them] in a way that brings us all closer to each other.”

