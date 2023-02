On Jan. 25, Aaron Gerber passed away at age 92. Son of Mike and Annie Gerber. Husband to Marilyn, who passed in 2015. He will be missed by his children, Beth (Larry), Alan (Harvis) and Diane Gerber; grandchildren, Jason, Rachel (Brandon), Lindsay (Josh), Michael (Amy), Bryan (Brianna) and Max; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Dylan, Alex, Jordyn and Blake. Donations may be made to JSSA Hospice. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.

