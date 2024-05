On Sunday, May 12, Aaron M. Wertlieb of Derwood, Maryland, passed away. Beloved husband of Gail Crausman Wertlieb. Devoted father of Brendan and Rayna Wertlieb. Loving son of Rebecca Wertlieb Greenwald and the late Richard B. Wertlieb and son-in-law of Joel and Sandra Crausman. Dear brother of Stuart (Christina) and Kevin (Amy) Wertlieb.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or to Friends of the IDF at fidf.org.