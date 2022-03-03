Aaron Sabghir, of Boca Raton, Fla., passed away peacefully on Jan. 18. Born Aaron Shapiro to parents Jacob and Mollie Shapiro, he attended Chaim Berlin Yeshiva, Boy’s High and later graduated from the City College of New York. He did post-graduate work at Columbia University, American University and George Washington University.

Aaron served on the board of directors of Group Health, Inc., one of the first HMOs in the country. He was also involved in the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) and Pioneer Women, known as Na’amat. Volunteering as a lay leader in the southeast Washington neighborhood where he and his wife lived, Aaron helped found a synagogue known as Beth Israel, later known as the Southeast Hebrew Congregation. He served in multiple capacities, leading services and being principal of the religious school. With other young couples, Aaron and his wife, Beatrice, devoted themselves to the congregation. Upon relocating to another neighborhood, the Sabghirs were members of two synagogues, Shaarei Tefilah in Riggs Park and Shomrei Emunah on Eastern Avenue. Both were within walking distance of their home, which was a high priority. Eventually having moved to Silver Spring, the family belonged to Temple Israel, where Aaron joined the choir.

He relocated to Boca Raton in 1989. Aaron was predeceased by his wife Beatrice Simmons Sabghir, three sisters, one brother, and his oldest daughter, Naomi Zeiger. He is survived by his son, David Sabghir of Brooklyn, N.Y.; daughter Judith Gannon of Boca Raton; son Jonathan Sabghir (Nadene) of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; and stepson, Benjamin Lieberman (Dolores Paunil) of Columbia. Aaron’s legacy includes 18 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.