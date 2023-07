On June 30, Aaron Weisstuch, of Silver Spring, passed away. He was 85. He is survived by his devoted wife, Rita Weisstuch; loving daughters, Lisa Horowitz (Jay) and Andrea Pasekoff (Marc); and cherished grandchildren, Brett (fiancée Nikki Newman), Scott and Julia Horowitz, and Danielle, Bradley and Chase Pasekoff.

