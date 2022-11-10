Abraham Genderson

Abraham “Abe” Genderson, of Chevy Chase, passed away Nov. 1. He was 103. A life-long Washingtonian, Abe starred on the D.C. championship basketball team at Central High School before serving as a Navy pilot during World War II. He flew over the troop transports on D-Day. After the war, he met and married the love of his life, Charlotte Schneider.

Abe is predeceased by his son Jonathan; his brother, Milton; his sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Les Rosenzweig; and sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cecil and Joe Brenner and Irv Warshaw. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Genderson; his sons Bruce (Donna) and Richard (Staci); his daughter-in-law, Lori; eight grandchildren, Margo, Alana, Jamie, Josh, Kara, Max, Elyse and Rachel and their spouses; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.