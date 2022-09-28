Accused killer opens fire on police

The man charged in the August murder of Jewish Baltimore resident Aryeh Wolf remains at large after a shootout with police on Tuesday.

Avery Miler, who is charged with shooting Wolf at a construction site in the District, was spotted at approximately 6:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Ames Street, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the DC Metropolitan Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau, told reporters at a press conference, Fox News reported.

Miler reportedly fired shots at officers and fled to a residential building. No one was hit and the police did not open fire, WBAL-TV reported.

On Aug. 10, Wolf was reportedly installing solar panels when he was shot in the back. Metropolitan police charged Miler with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-707-9099.