Adam Gordon Loube passed away on Oct. 7. Adam grew up in Silver Spring and was living in Berwyn Heights when he died at age 33. He was the beloved son of Robin and Robert Loube, the dear brother of Rachel Loube, and a cherished nephew, cousin and friend. Adam earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from the University of Maryland and from American University. Donations may be made to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) or to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

