Adam Louis Shrier of Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully with family in New York, NY, on Sept. 30 at the age of 85. Adam was born on March 26, 1938, in Warsaw, Poland. When Nazi German and Soviet forces invaded Poland in Sept. 1939, he and his family escaped across Europe, Asia and Mexico before settling in Queens, NY.

Adam subsequently earned degrees in chemical engineering from Columbia University, MIT and Yale University, as well as a law degree from Fordham University. He also conducted postdoctoral studies at Pembroke College, Cambridge University, UK. Adam contributed professionally to the fields of chemical engineering, energy, international law, business, and higher education.

He spent 25 years at Exxon Corporation (now ExxonMobil) engaged in corporate planning and U.S. and international government relations; international supply, transportation, and trading; energy security and emergency preparedness; renewable energy (including heading pioneering solar thermal and photovoltaic firms); corporate ventures and new business development; and research and engineering including patented innovations.

Later, as a business developer and management consultant, Adam started and acquired energy, environmental, and chemical firms, and advised government agencies on economic reforms. He had a special interest in emerging market economies, especially in Eastern Europe, the former Soviet Union and China.

A consummate and beloved teacher for 22 years until retirement at age 84, Adam was an adjunct professor at American University in Washington, D.C., and at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University in New York City.

Adam is survived by his wife, Diane K. Shrier, MD; his children, Jonathan and wife Stephanie, Lydia and husband Michael, Catherine, and David; and his grandchildren, Max and partner Lydia, Gideon, Ethan, Tamar, Aleksandar, Jason, Ian, Julia and Henry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kosciuszko Foundation, (TheKF.org) 212-734-2130. Services were entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.