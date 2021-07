Adele Cohen, of Rockville, passed away on July 16. She was 98. Beloved wife of the late Robert Cohen; devoted mother of David Cohen (the late Diane), Alan Cohen (Patty), Annette Cohen and Shelley Renn; loving sister of Rena Dweck and Gloria Harris; and cherished grandmother of Sarah, Ariana, Steven, Lindsay, Michael and Sara. Donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.