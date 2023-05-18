On May 8, Adele Greenspon, who was integral to the development of the Northern Virginia Jewish community, died in Marietta, Ga., 12 days shy of her 91st birthday. She was married 67 years to the love of her life, Irving Greenspon, who passed away in 2019. She is survived by her three children, Phillip, David and Susan; and her grandchildren, Dylan, Brooke, Kolbey and Joshua.

She was a member of Congregation Olam Tikvah in Fairfax, and later at Congregation Etz Chaim in Marietta.

She began her career as a teacher. In 1968, with Judy Frank and Shirley Waxman, she established Camp Achva, the first Jewish day camp in Northern Virginia. She was the first executive director of what is now the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia. Later, she went back to school and earned a Master of Social Work degree. She was a hospice worker until she moved to Marietta to be with family.

Donations may be made to the Etz Chaim Preschool, 1190 Indian Hills Pkwy. NE, Marietta, GA 30068, or to Camp Achva, Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031.