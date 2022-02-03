Adele Hochberg Cohen, of Silver Spring, formerly of Albany, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Jan. 28. She was 91. Adele was the devoted and loving wife of Leon Cohen, who predeceased her in 2010. She was the cherished mother of Merrill Cohen (Karen), Marlene D. Cohen (Beverly Nissenbaum) and Elisa Beth Cohen; beloved sister of Faye Dannick and loving grandmother of Matthew D. Cohen. Contributions may be made to the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, Bet Mishpachah or the Capital Area Food Bank. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.

