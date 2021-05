Adele Myrna Barrett, of Rockville, passed away on May 3. She was 88. Adele grew up in Queens, N.Y. She graduated high school and was an accomplished stockbroker. Adele was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Max Helwitz; her husband, William Barrett; and her daughter Lorri Barrett. She is survived by her children Steven (Donna) Barrett and Rachel (Thomas) Sullivan; her grandchildren, Kevin (Kristen) Barrett, Lyndsay (Jason) Swink, Keith (fiancé Cindy) Barett, Joe, Courtenay, Tommy and Jordan (fiancé Luca Corintelli) Sullivan; and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Landan and Jaxson Barrett, Madyson and Kyra Swink, and Bodi Barrett. Donations may be made to the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Foundation or Virtues Matter. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.