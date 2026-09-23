ADL Study: Jewish Teachers Report Antisemitism in Unions

More than 70% of responding Jewish teachers report their unions have made “problematic statements that fail to condemn Hamas or the Oct. 7 attacks,” a new study published by the Anti-Defamation League at the end of August says.

The study surveyed 307 K-12 grade teachers who belong to teachers unions across the country.

In addition, the study reports that 70% of respondents somewhat or strongly agreed that vocalizing concerns about the treatment of Jews in union spaces could lead to reputational or professional consequences and 73.6% said they feel the need to self-censor in those same spaces when it comes to Israel and the Jewish experience.

Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and national director, said that the study’s findings are the antithesis of what teachers unions should be providing for their staff.

“Teachers unions were built on the promise of solidarity, fairness and dignity for every worker. This report makes clear that this promise is being broken for Jewish educators across the country,” he said. “What we found is not the work of a few bad actors. It is a structural and cultural failure. Jewish educators deserve to feel safe and protected in their union spaces. And instead of that, they are self-censoring and fearing backlash for raising concerns. This is consistent with other findings and shows a dangerous trend of institutionalized antisemitism that simply cannot continue.”

Of respondents, 75.9% said they want to see union leadership clearly condemn threats and harassment against Jews, while 69.1% said they were not satisfied with a given response they received after they raised concerns about antisemitism with union leadership.

The problem is also centered on the programming the unions are running, according to the survey. It found that more than 25% of respondents said their union had sponsored programming related to Jews, Israel, or Zionists and Zionism in the past year. Of that 25%, 78% reported the given programming was biased against Jews, Israel or Zionists or Zionism.

The anecdotes shared by respondents reflect the severity of the situation. One such respondent told of a resolution passed by their union that blamed Israel for the Oct. 7 attacks. They said that when they and others attempted to propose amendments, “they voted us down and shouted us down.”

Another respondent said their union leadership hosted events that promoted anti-Israel curriculum, which included “giving out flyers that praised the Al-Aqsa flood operation and glorified their martyrs.”

A third person quoted by the ADL reported their union has made them feel isolated and perpetuated a hostile work environment.

“This is the first time in 26 years of teaching that I have been so acutely aware of my Jewish identity at work, my professional space,” they said.

Shira Goodman, vice president of public affairs and special initiatives at ADL, said these teachers and others have remained strong in the face of mounting pressure to conform, but they shouldn’t have to deal with it at all.

“Jewish educators have shown extraordinary courage, showing up to meetings, filing complaints, running for leadership positions and advocating from within, often at real personal and professional cost,” she said. “They are not asking for special treatment. They are asking for the same dignity and belonging that unions promise every member. The reforms they are calling for are reasonable, achievable and entirely consistent with the values these institutions claim to uphold. It is time for union leaders to listen and to act.”

The ADL said in a news release it wants to see teachers unions and leadership take immediate public stances condemning antisemitism, implement protections for Jewish union members, vet union programming to ensure it is fair to everyone and refocus unions so they’re focused on the “core labor issues that unite all educators.”

More of the study and information on its findings is available on the ADL website.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com