Adrienne Jackel Gibson, of Reston, passed away on June 25. She was 73. The younger of two daughters born to Julius and Dorothy Jackel, Adrienne was raised in Queens and the Bronx, where she enjoyed a close relationship with her sister, aunts, uncles and cousins who lived nearby.

Adrienne received her undergraduate degree at Harpur College (now Binghamton University) and her master’s degree in childhood education at the University of Connecticut. Afterward, Adrienne taught elementary school in Connecticut, before moving to New York City, where she taught elementary school and held a number of other jobs.

Adrienne met her husband, Stuart, in 1980 on a singles tour of Israel. They married on Nov. 8, 1981.

Adrienne is survived and will be missed by her husband, Stuart Gibson; sister, Rhoda Lynch; daughters, Rebecca Gibson and Elyse Gibson Ash; son-in-law, Brad Ash; and granddaughter, Abigail Ash.

Donations may be made to the ALS Clinic at Johns Hopkins, MAZON or World Central Kitchen.