On June 28, Agnessa “Zhenya” Faynstheyn, who survived the Siege of Leningrad while serving as a nurse during World War II, passed away peacefully in a hospital in Columbia. She was three months shy of her 100th birthday.

In June 2023, the Claims Conference presented Ms. Faynstheyn with a Certificate of Centennial Celebration to commemorate her extraordinary life of heroism and tenacity after

the Holocaust.

She is survived by her children, Mara and Alex Eidelman, and Larisa and Lev Feinstein; her grandchildren, Natalie Eidelman, Vedia and Vladimir Eidelman, Helen and Boris Feinstein, and Andrea and Alex Feinstein; and great-grandchildren, Frida and Ralph Eidelman, and Ariel, Daniel, Leon, Sasha and Zeeva Feinstein.